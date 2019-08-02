Artavis Scott, Trevor Williams Debate "Who Wore it Best?"

Over the last week, we've seen the Chargers compete against each other on the field at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
After Thursday's joint session with the Rams, wide receiver Artavis Scott and cornerback Trevor Williams – who normally battle in practice – had a debate over "who wore it best?"
Scott recently accused Williams of trying to steal his "swag," pointing out that Williams was wearing the same shoes as him in practice. Though they don't compete for the same position on the field, their fight over footwear seems to be heating up.
On Thursday's episode of Chargers Weekly, Scott said he's in a class of his own when it comes to socks.
"First off, it's no competition," he said. "I got the socks every single day. [Williams] came out here and he just blew it all up. … I've got some every day if I want to, but you know I was just chillin' out today."
This all started when Williams wore a pair of Dragon Ball Z socks during training camp, stealing the spotlight from his teammate.
"I might have to go back in retirement man, because I think I hurt my guy's feelings," Williams said of Scott.
Both were challenged to bring their best on Saturday when the Chargers visit the Rams at UC Irvine for the second joint practice of camp.