Antonio Gates Among Eight NFL Finalists for 2018 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

It was announced less than a month ago that Antonio Gates is one of 32 nominees for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Today, the NFL announced that Gates has been named a finalist for the award. He is one if eight finalists chosen alongside Drew Brees, Calais Campbell, Vernon Davis, Andrew Luck, Joe Staley, Eric Weddle and Tramon Williams.

NFL Legends Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin and Karl Mecklenburg selected the eight finalists. Now, Gates and his peers will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Friday, December 14. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.