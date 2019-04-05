Anthony Lynn Named Grand Marshal of Long Beach Grand Prix

"Drivers, start your engines!"
Those are four of the most iconic words in racing, and on April 14, Anthony Lynn gets to utter the famed phrase.
It was announced on Friday that the Chargers' head coach will serve as Grand Marshal at the 45th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, which has long been a Southern California fixture.
"It's an honor to be named Grand Marshal of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, a race that's been an important part of our Southern California community for more than four decades now," said Lynn. "I've never had the opportunity to see an IndyCar race in person, and it's not every day they just shut down the streets in your area to hold one. To be Grand Marshal of America's #1 street race, meet the drivers, take in the atmosphere and be the person that gets to say 'Drivers, start your engines!' – it's pretty cool."
"Last year was very successful for Coach Lynn and the L.A. Chargers, and we are delighted to have him here as Grand Marshal," said Jim Michaelian, President and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach.
For those wanting to attend, tickets start at just $70 for general admission. Fans can select and pay for their 2019 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach tickets, parking and paddock passes online at gplb.com. Ticket orders can also be placed by calling the toll-free ticket hotline, (888) 827-7333.