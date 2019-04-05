Anthony Lynn Named Grand Marshal of Long Beach Grand Prix

"It's an honor to be named Grand Marshal of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, a race that's been an important part of our Southern California community for more than four decades now," said Lynn. "I've never had the opportunity to see an IndyCar race in person, and it's not every day they just shut down the streets in your area to hold one. To be Grand Marshal of America's #1 street race, meet the drivers, take in the atmosphere and be the person that gets to say 'Drivers, start your engines!' – it's pretty cool."