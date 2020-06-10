AFC West Preview: Raiders Bolster Offense with Rookie Wide Receivers

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and defensive end Clelin Ferrell

"Coaches and fans alike, it's pretty much assumed that Abram is going to be a stud even though he only played in one game, which is pretty shocking. You don't really see that with too many guys. He's obviously an athletic freak. He's a big hitter. I think there's some questions about maybe his coverage on the back end. That's something you would hope that he improved on over the offseason – his first offseason in the NFL – and being back fully healthy. He should be, he's expected to be, fine at this point.

"I think Clelin Ferrell, given where he was drafted [at] No. 4 overall, most people would say his rookie season he could have done better especially when you have Maxx Crosby on the other end as fourth-round pick come out and get 10 sacks. He [Ferrell] already had high expectations, but when you have somebody that was picked lower than you 'outperform' you, it only shines the light a little bit brighter. ... He's worked to reshape his body going into this offseason, and so they're expecting for him to take another uptick, and him along with Crosby kind of be that defensive end duo for the [foreseeable] future to handle that front end. And then on the back end, with Abram and then some of the young cornerbacks they have like Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette that they just drafted, and Amik Robertson later on in the future, and then like I said earlier, [they] invested in the middle of the defense at the linebacker position. They feel like they have the pieces at all three levels to have a pretty good defense this year."