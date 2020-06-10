Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020

AFC West Preview: Raiders Bolster Offense with Rookie Wide Receivers

Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
The Athletic's Tashan Reed joined Wednesday's episode of "Chargers Weekly" to break down the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason.

It's the second of three installments breaking down the Bolts' AFC West rivals. On Monday, it was the Kansas City Chiefs. Next week, it's the Denver Broncos.

Highlights from the conversation with Reed are below:

Notable moves made by the Raiders this offseason

"The biggest news is just the investment in defense. The biggest name is Corey Littleton coming over from the Rams and then … Nick Kwiatkowski coming over from the Bears. It's something that Raiders fans have long been complaining about is their linebackers corps, and they finally invested in the position and they seem to have their starting tandem for the future. They also made Carl Nassib, a defensive end, they gave him a big deal. And so, free agency was mostly focused on the defense. The defense was pretty bad last year and so, it made sense that they would invest on that side of the ball.

"Their offense, even though they didn't score that many points, … you have a really good offensive line, you have your quarterback in Derek Carr, [and] you have the running back in Josh Jacobs. They needed some more wide receivers. Obviously, everybody knows what happened with Antonio Brown last season, so going into the draft obviously it's a position of need and you saw with their first pick they go out and get Henry Ruggs III, the fastest wide receiver in the draft – a very Raiders pick. But he's somebody who's not just a speedster, he's an all-around wide receiver. He can run routes, he can catch the ball, [and] he's tough. And then they get Bryan Edwards, who's a big-bodied target on the outside. And so, I think that was kind of the way you saw it segmented: Free agency was defense – not to say they didn't sign offensive players but that was the focus – and then in the draft it was offense."

