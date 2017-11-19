Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

A Record-Breaking Day for the Ages

Nov 19, 2017 at 10:40 AM

There are not many times a team forces six turnovers.

It's incredibly rare to put up 37 points in the first half, let alone 54 for an entire game.

All in all, the win over the Buffalo Bills is one that will last in the memory banks for a long time.

Head Coach Anthony Lynn only cares about wins and losses, but even he admitted the obvious after the 54-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

"From what I hear, there were a lot of records in that game."

So much went down that it's nearly impossible to keep track of the all the record-breaking stats.

To make sure nothing slips through the cracks, here is a full list of what you need to know from a game chockfull of noteworthy feats:

The 54 points are tied for the fourth-most scored in a game in Chargers history, and are the most since a 55-21 win at Oakland on Nov. 22, 1981.

The 37 ﬁrst half points are the most in a half since the Chargers scored 42 in the second half against Cincinnati on Nov. 12, 2006. The 37 points are the third-most ever scored in a half by the Chargers and the most scored in the ﬁrst half.

The six takeaways on Sunday were the most by the Chargers in a single game since Week 8 of the 1990 season.

The ﬁve ﬁrst half interceptions are the most in a single half in team history and the first time they happened in the NFL since the Miami Dolphins inked five in a half in 1973.

The three ﬁrst quarter interceptions ties the most in a quarter in team history. The last time the Chargers recorded three in a quarter was Nov. 11, 2007 (1st quarter) against the Colts.

Melvin Gordon rushed for 80 yards on Sunday to move his career total to 2,271. His career total of 2,271 yards passed Gary Anderson for 10th all-time on the Chargers rushing list.

Melvin Ingram recorded his ﬁrst career touchdown when he returned a fumble 39 yards for the score late in the third quarter.

Joey Bosa tied his career-high for sacks in a season (10.5) with his strip-sack of Tyrod Taylor.

Keenan Allen recorded his ﬁfth career multi-touchdown game when he scored two touchdowns in the ﬁrst half.  It tied his career-high for most TD catches in a game, marking the fifth time he's done so in the regular season.

Allen also hauled in nine catches for 123 yards in the ﬁrst half. The last time a Chargers receiver recorded over 100 yards in a half was Tyrell Williams last season against Miami (Nov. 13, 2016).

KA13 ﬁnished with 12 catches for 159 yards. The 159 yards is the second-best effort of his career (166 yards) while the 12 catches are the third most of his career.

Korey Toomer opened the scoring for the Chargers with his ﬁrst career interception. Toomer returned the interception 59 yards for the touchdown. It was the ﬁrst pick-six for the Bolts this year.

Casey Hayward picked off his second and third passes of the season. The interceptions were the 18th and 19th of his career. It was also the third multi-interception game of his career.

When Tre Boston picked off Nathan Peterman late in the ﬁrst quarter, it marked the third interception by the Chargers in the first quarter.  It was also his third interception in the last two games. Boston now has four interceptions this season and seven for his career. 

Bills vs. Chargers In-Game

The Chargers take on the Buffalo Bills for the annual Salute to Service game. 

img_3680_0.jpg
1 / 38
img_3514_0.jpg
2 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers inside linebacker Korey Toomer runs for a touchdown after a inception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
3 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers inside linebacker Korey Toomer runs for a touchdown after a inception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
img_3603_0.jpg
4 / 38
img_3628.jpg
5 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers inside linebacker Korey Toomer celebrates a touchdown after a inception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
6 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers inside linebacker Korey Toomer celebrates a touchdown after a inception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
img_3696.jpg
7 / 38
b55i2282.jpg
8 / 38
img_3713_0.jpg
9 / 38
img_3798_0.jpg
10 / 38
b55i2398.jpg
11 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers free safety Tre Boston runs after his interception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
12 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers free safety Tre Boston runs after his interception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers free safety Tre Boston celebrates after his interception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
13 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers free safety Tre Boston celebrates after his interception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
img_3978.jpg
14 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward, left, intercepts a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Deonte Thompson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
15 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward, left, intercepts a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Deonte Thompson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
img_4144.jpg
16 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward, left, celebrates after his interception with outside linebacker Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
17 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward, left, celebrates after his interception with outside linebacker Melvin Ingram during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
b55i2337.jpg
18 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen scores past Buffalo Bills defensive back Leonard Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
19 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen scores past Buffalo Bills defensive back Leonard Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Trevor Williams celebrates after his interception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
20 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Trevor Williams celebrates after his interception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
b55i2577.jpg
21 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, right, runs past Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
22 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, right, runs past Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
dsc_6774.jpg
23 / 38
b55i2492.jpg
24 / 38
b55i2456.jpg
25 / 38
img_1250.jpg
26 / 38
img_4645.jpg
27 / 38
img_4728_2.jpg
28 / 38
img_4816_0.jpg
29 / 38
img_4665_0.jpg
30 / 38
img_4856_2.jpg
31 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, right, forces a turn over by Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
32 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, right, forces a turn over by Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
img_4944_0.jpg
33 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram, left, scores past Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
34 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram, left, scores past Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram celebrates after scoring against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
35 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram celebrates after scoring against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
dsc_7058.jpg
36 / 38
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Kellen Clemens passes against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
37 / 38

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Kellen Clemens passes against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
img_5097_0.jpg
38 / 38
