2020 Senior Bowl Primer: Chargers Building for the Future

QB Justin Herbert, Oregon – Herbert capped his four-year college career with a 28-27 win over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. He leaves Oregon second to only Marcus Mariota in passing yards (10,541) and touchdowns (95). Herbert headlines the South Team in Mobile.

Brugler's take: "I think each one of his game tapes, when you study it, shows an example of NFL-level throws and several just 'wow' plays."

QB Jordan Love, Utah State – In three years at Utah State, Love finished his college career with 8,600 passing yards, 60 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He will play for the North in the Senior Bowl.

Brugler's take: "The Senior Bowl's gonna be a great opportunity for him to show that, 'Hey, I am still this extremely talented guy. Yes, I might be raw in a few areas, but this is why I still belong in the first round.'"

DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina – An AP First-Team All-American in 2019, Kinlaw leaves South Carolina with 82 tackles (17 for loss) and 10 sacks. He's looked at by many as a first-round selection. Kinlaw will play for the South Team.

Brugler's take: "This guy is freaky. He's big, he's athletic. He makes hustle plays, and it's going to be interesting to see one-on-one opportunities, because at South Carolina he played a lot of nose tackle, and so he saw double-teams and wasn't allowed to just kind of let loose."