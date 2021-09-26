Three Takeaways: Big Day on Defense Boosts Bolts to Victory 

"I feel like you have to take the ball away from them in order to beat that team." – Derwin James.

When you look at the stat sheet you might think quarterback Justin Herbert's four touchdown passes or wide receiver Mike Williams' career-high 122 yards receiving would bring in the MVP of the game award, but arguably, the most impressive stat from Sunday's game was the Chargers defense forcing the Chiefs to turn the ball over four times.

It was the first Chargers defensive performance to do so since a Week 17 win against Denver in 2018.

Three turnovers came on each of the first three defensive series of the game making the Bolts defense the first unit to accomplish that feat in the last three seasons. Two turnovers were forced fumbles caused by cornerback Tevaughn Campbell and recovered by Michael Davis.

As James explained, when it comes to beating a team like the Chiefs, forcing turnovers is a must. But he talked about how it was a true team effort to force the Chiefs into mistakes.

"It's everybody," James said. "Our rushers, they didn't just fly up the field and let [Patrick] Mahomes just take off. They knew the gameplan, they came out and they kept him in the pocket as much as they could and I feel like overall it was team, not just the secondary. If Mahomes' is scrambling, then we can't get those turnovers and takeaways we got."

Along with Campbell, rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. had his second interception in as many weeks and second-year safety Alohi Gilman picked off Mahomes late in the fourth to end any hopes of a Chiefs' comeback.

Despite young guys making plays, James explained that a mantra of the Bolts defense is that a turnover doesn't have an age on it, and each player has a 'why not me?' mentality when it comes to getting the ball more.

James talked about how impressed he was with Samuel Jr.'s second career interception. The first quarter pick made Samuel the Chargers first corner in 35 years to record two interceptions before turning 22. James knew that the rookie was hungry for more interceptions after his first pick against Dallas.

"I was very impressed because I was coming from the other side and I just saw Asante just lay out for it," James said. "He's been talking about it all week because he had one last week and he wanted another one this week. He went out there and did it, I'm very proud of Asante and how he's playing, he's really a dog."

James explained the Bolts are not satisfied at 2-1 and will continue to keep getting better, yet, he explained how important this win was for this season.