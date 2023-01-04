Week 18 Injury Report | Chargers at Broncos

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos as we head into Week 18 of the 2022 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday *
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB Bryce Callahan
|Groin
|Full
|QB Justin Herbert
|Left Shoulder
|Full
|FB Zander Horvath
|Ankle
|Limited
|S Derwin James, Jr.
|Concussion
|Full
|LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
|Ankle
|Full
|T Trey Pipkins III
|Knee
|Limited
|LB Troy Reeder
|Back
|Full
|OL Jamaree Salyer
|Shoulder
|Full
*The Chargers did not practice Wednesday and the report is an estimation.
DENVER BRONCOS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T Calvin Anderson
|Ankle
|DNP
|FB/TE Andrew Beck
|Elbow
|Limited
|OLB Nick Bonitto
|Elbow
|Full
|OLB Baron Browning
|Back
|Limited
|WR Kendall Hinton
|Chest/Foot
|DNP
|S Kareem Jackson
|NIR - Rest
|DNP
|WR Jerry Jeudy
|Ankle
|Limited
|DT D.J. Jones
|Knee
|DNP
|CB Damarri Mathis
|Concussion
|DNP
|G/C Quinn Meinerz
|Foot
|DNP
|DL Mike Purcell
|Elbow/Ankle
|DNP
|TE Eric Saubert
|Knee
|DNP
|TE Eric Tomlinson
|Ankle
|DNP
|CB K'Wan Williams
|Knee
|DNP
