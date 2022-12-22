Week 16 Injury Report | Chargers at Colts

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts as we head into Week 16 of the 2022 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|CB Bryce Callahan
|Groin
|Limited
|CB Kemon Hall
|Hamstring
|DNP
|S Derwin James, Jr.
|Quadricep
|Limited
|DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
|Knee/Back
|Limited
|T Trey Pipkins III
|Knee
|Full
|OLB Chris Rumph II
|Quadricep
|Full
|OL Jamaree Salyer
|Knee
|Full
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|CB Brandon Facyson
|Illness
|Full
|TE Kylen Granson
|Ankle
|DNP
|CB Kenny Moore II
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR Mike Strachan
|Concussion
|Full
