Week 10 Injury Report | Chargers at 49ers

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers as we head into Week 10 of the 2022 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|riday
|Game Status
|WR Keenan Allen
|Hamstring
|DNP
|WR DeAndre Carter
|Ribs
|Full
|K Dustin Hopkins
|Right Hamstring
|DNP
|OLB Khalil Mack
|NIR - Rest
|DNP
|LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
|Groin
|Limited
|T Trey Pipkins III
|Knee
|DNP
|LB Troy Reeder
|Ankle
|Limited
|OLB Chris Rumph II
|Knee
|DNP
|OL Jamaree Salyer
|Ankle
|Full
|DL Jerry Tillery
|NIR - Personal
|DNP
|WR Mike Williams
|Ankle
|DNP
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DL Arik Armstead
|Foot/Ankle
|DNP
|OL Aaron Banks
|NIR - Personal
|DNP
|DL Samson Ebukam
|Quad/Achilles
|DNP
|LB Dre Greenlaw
|Calf
|Limited
|WR Jauan Jennings
|Hamstring
|Full
|FB Kyle Juszczyk
|Finger
|Full
|WR Deebo Samuel
|Hamstring
|Full
|CB Jason Verett
|Knee
|Limited
|DB Jimmie Ward
|Hand
|Full
|T Trent Williams
|NIR -Rest
|DNP
