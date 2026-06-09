Alec Ingold Inducted into Jason Taylor Community Hall of Fame For Impactful Work 

"Definitely took a lot of inspiration from him during my time there, so it was a cool way to wrap everything up down there," Ingold added.

Ingold's foundation hosted a number of outreach events such as youth football camps, launched events to teach financial literacy and supported children in foster care, among many other things, during his time in Miami.

The goal for his foundation continues to be to bring much needed attention and financial support to the children within the country's child welfare system and focus on financial, mental, and physical health.

A native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, community work and helping make an impact was something Ingold took to heart from the beginning as he understood the opportunity and platform he had and wanted to use it for good.

"I grew up in Green Bay so going to the grocery store or anything, seeing football players was the coolest thing ever," Ingold said. "I knew from a very young age if I ever were to make it to the league, I would want to turn around and pay that right back.

"Just understanding how much influence, guidance and leadership the NFL and league itself has, it's such an amazing platform so you want to use it for some good," Ingold added.

Not only has he made his stamp wherever he's been, the community has made an impact on him personally, as well.