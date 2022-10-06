Top Quotes | What the Browns Are Saying About the Chargers

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

On the Chargers defense:

"I think what you start with their defense, some really good players. No. 1, [Chargers OLB] Khalil Mack, who I have gone against quite a bit when I was with the Vikings and he was in Chicago. A very, very powerful football player. We played against him last season when he was here with the Bears. In the back end, [Chargers S] Derwin James [,Jr.] can show up anywhere. He can be the post safety. He can be a half-field safety. He can play linebacker. He can play nickel. You really have to know where he is. He is just an active football player. I think he had 16 tackles versus us last season. A really good football player. Multiple fronts. Multiple coverages. An impressive group."

On the Chargers offense:

"Offensively, the No.1 pass offense, so that gets your attention right away. A very good quarterback [Chargers QB Justin Herbert], as we all know. A good young quarterback. Accurate. Strong arm. Makes great decisions. Athletic. Still moving around really well despite the injury, but you really don't see that affecting his play. Weapons on the perimeter. A really good running back [Chargers RB Austin Ekeler] who can hurt you in a bunch of different ways. A good tight end [Chargers TE Gerald Everett]. It is an impressive group across the board. Sound special teams. Really getting to know this team right now, diving in and understanding some of the adjustments we are going to make on offense, defense and special teams in this game. Putting together plans so guys can go play fast on Sunday."

On how Herbert is different this year compared to when they faced in 2021:

"I think he is evolving, and he is getting better. I think young players just get better with more and more reps. I see a young man who sees it very clearly – big, can see it from the pocket, can just drive every throw and can throw with anticipation and touch. They do a really nice job schematically in getting the ball out of his hands. He doesn't take sacks. Then moving him on the pocket, max protecting and take some shots. [Chargers WR] Mike Williams, as we know, is a very, very good wide receiver, and across the board [Chargers WR] Keenan Allen, the tight end [Everett], it is a really impressive group."

On if Mack is taking on a bigger role on defense with Chargers OLB Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve:

"I don't know that he has taken on a bigger role. He is a great player. He is very, very powerful. Has unbelievable bend. Plays hard. Very, very good at rushing the passer, as we all know. Has multiple moves. In the run game, can win at the point of attack and can win as a chase player. He is a big part of their defense, but he was from Day 1 when he got there. Obviously, I know Joey Bosa is out on IR, but Khalil Mack is a great player."

On if the Browns secondary will be more locked in going against the Chargers No. 1-ranked passing attack, especially given the high-scoring game last year: