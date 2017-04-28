Top Players Available For Bolts at Start of Second Round

Owning a high pick in the second round is an envious position to be in.

A number of prospects with first-round grades often slip through the cracks, allowing teams to add another high-impact player.

That's exactly what happened to the Chargers a year ago when they hit the jackpot on Hunter Henry. The Arkansas tight end was considered a good bet to go on day one, yet there he was when the Bolts were on the clock in round two. He delivered in a big way, leading all NFL tight ends with eight touchdowns as a rookie.

The Bolts hope for similar luck tonight as they own the sixth pick in the second round (38th overall).

So who are some of the top talent still available?

Here is a look at who ESPN's Mel Kiper and Todd McShay, as well as NFL Network's Gil Brandt, have at the top of their boards.