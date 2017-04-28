Top Players Available For Bolts at Start of Second Round

Owning a high pick in the second round is an envious position to be in.
A number of prospects with first-round grades often slip through the cracks, allowing teams to add another high-impact player.
That's exactly what happened to the Chargers a year ago when they hit the jackpot on Hunter Henry. The Arkansas tight end was considered a good bet to go on day one, yet there he was when the Bolts were on the clock in round two. He delivered in a big way, leading all NFL tight ends with eight touchdowns as a rookie.
The Bolts hope for similar luck tonight as they own the sixth pick in the second round (38th overall).
So who are some of the top talent still available?
Here is a look at who ESPN's Mel Kiper and Todd McShay, as well as NFL Network's Gil Brandt, have at the top of their boards.
*Kiper: *
Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky
Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina
Kevin King, CB, Washington
Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan
Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
Josh Jones, S, NC State
McShay:
Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky
Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
Kevin King, CB, Washington
Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina
Tyus Bowser, OLB, Houston
Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan
Marcus Maye, S, Florida
Budda Baker, S, Washington
Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State
Josh Jones, S, NC State
Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut
Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
Dion Dawkins, G, Temple
Marcus Williams, S, Utah
Zach Cunningham, ILB, Vanderbilt
DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
Ryan Anderson, OLB, Alabama
Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan
Brandt:
Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
Kevin King, CB, Washington
Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
Curtis Samuel, RB, Ohio State
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
Marcus Williams, S, Utah
Josh Jones, S, North Carolina State
Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky
Marcus Maye, S, Florida
Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
Tim Williams, LB, Alabama
Chris Wormley, DE, Michigan
Ryan Anderson, OLB, Alabama
Dan Feeney, OL, Indiana