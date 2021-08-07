Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top 10 Quotes From Day 9 of Training Camp 

Aug 07, 2021 at 03:26 PM
3LAC8470
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, California.

Hear what the Bolts had to say after day 9 of Training Camp

1. Brandon Staley on the development of the offensive line:

"I think they're coming along. This group is getting to know each other. We have a great advantage in that four out of those five have played a lot of football, just in the NFL. They can talk through a lot of these really difficult issues that you have to solve each and every week and each and every day out here on the practice field. They have those inventories of experiences that, I think, can really help you. I think that we can really utilize that to our advantage. Then, you have a young guy who is capable of absorbing a lot. They can catch [T Rashawn Slater] up. That group is coming together. Our operation. with [C] Corey [Linsley] and [QB] Justin [Herbert], I've been really pleased with that. In and out of the huddle, substitutions, snap count, cadence - Justin is starting to use his cadence as a weapon, with help from Corey. Those guys are getting better every time they go out."

2. Rashawn Slater on the biggest difference between the pro and college game:

"Probably just the speed of the game. I remember our first practice, even though it was just in helmets, I was immediately struck by how much quicker everything moves than in college. It's probably that. Again, also probably going against a guy like Joey [Bosa]. He's such a fluid mover. I don't think I've ever gone against someone like that."

3. Asante Samuel Jr. on his confidence from one-on-ones in practice:

"It build my confidence, but I'm a confident guy already. There's not much to build. I just have to go out there, make plays and show everybody else that I can make plays. I already know that I can do that. I just have to show everybody else."

4. Brandon Staley on Sunday's practice at SoFi:

"It's going to be an unscripted format, but we're going to move the ball. It's going to be game-like. We're going to be off of the field and with headsets - our game operation - but we're going to move the ball. We're going to drive it, have several drives. Kicking game, we're going to kick it. Each of our three kickers is going to have an opportunity to compete and kick. Then, we're going to move the ball into the red area. Then, all of our quarterbacks are going to get a two-minute operation. We're going to cover the entire field. Then, we're going to make sure that we get a lot of developmental work for these guys that are new to our team. We're going to make sure that they get their opportunities to get out there, drive the ball and compete. We're looking forward to competing in front of our fans. It's going to be game-like, though, from a pregame operation, then just an on-the-field game operation, halftime, it's going to be our first game-like set-up before we play in the preseason."

5. Rashawn Slater on going against OLB Joey Bosa:

"It's awesome. To be able to practice against him, with him being one of the best, if not the best, rusher just helps me build my confidence. I know when he does some stuff, it's stuff I've never seen before, sometimes. I know if I can build my technique and beat him that I can go against anybody."

6. Asante Samuel Jr. on going against WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams:

"It's been good. Those are great receivers. They've been dominating the league for a long time. I just try to get as many reps as I can with them. I know that'll make me better on Sundays going against other guys that aren't as experienced."

7. Brandon Staley on the areas in which T Rashawn Slater has improved:

"More confident in how we target and identify our runs. In pass protection, who he is working with. As a left tackle, he's working with [G] Matt Feiler all of the time. Those guys are getting used to one another in how they set. When they see these set of circumstances, this is how we're going to play together. The offensive line in the truest, to me, example of team sports. those guys have to work together every snap. It's just that game within the game. Finding his way. Taking his strengths as a player and being able to apply them. A lot of the technique stuff that he's working on with [Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line] Frank [Smith] and [Assistant Offensive Line] Shaun [Sarrett] after practice, just getting more confidence in his technique. He's been a lot of fun to coach. You can see that he's gaining confidence in the same way that [CB] Asante [Samuel Jr.] is. Going against [OLB] Joey Bosa every day, you know that guy is about as good as it gets, so if you can block him, your chances are pretty good."

8. Rashawn Slater on building team camaraderie:

"It's been really good. Ever since I've gotten drafted here, they all reached out that night. They said, 'Anything you need help with, we'll be happy to do.' They've been, from day one, a tremendous resource for me both on and off the field. It's been really good."

9. Asante Samuel Jr. on playing with S Derwin James Jr.:

"I see a lot of the things that guys at FSU said about him while they were playing with him. He's very smart, very vocal, a natural-born leader. It's helpful for a young rookie, young corner, young defensive back to go in with somebody like that so that things can flow a little bit easier."

10. Brandon Staley on CB Asante Samuel Jr.:

"He's gaining more confidence. You gain more confidence when you know what to do, how to do it and why it's important. When you can translate that against our premium players - when you go against [WR] Mike Williams, [WR] Keenan Allen, [TE] Jared Cook - when you start to defend guys like that, that's when you gain your confidence. It's one thing to know how to do it, but then you have to apply it against these special guys. I think that every time he goes out there, he gets more confident in his game, he gets more confident in our scheme. HIs intangibles are a big asset for him. You can see those express themselves more with the more experience he gets."

