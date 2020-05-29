Three Rule Changes Approved for 2020 NFL Season

The NFL announced this week that owners approved three rule changes and one bylaw change for the upcoming season. The rules and bylaw were adopted after the owners voted at virtual league meetings.
Approved 2020 Playing Rules
- To amend Rule 15, Section 2, to make permanent the expansion of automatic replay reviews to include scoring plays and turnovers negated by a foul, and any successful or unsuccessful try attempt.
- Expands defenseless player protection to a kickoff or punt returner who is in possession of the ball but who has not had time to avoid or ward off the impending contact of an opponent.
- Prevents teams from manipulating the game clock by committing multiple dead-ball fouls while the clock is running.
Approved 2020 Bylaw
- Additionally, one bylaw change was approved allowing teams three players to be designated for return from injured reserve. It incorporates interpretations applicable to bye weeks during the regular season and postseason. Clubs have only been allowed to designate two players for return since 2017.