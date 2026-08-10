Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Carter

Carter came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2023, playing with Minnesota, Las Vegas, Detroit and Miami over the last three seasons before spending time with Washington this offseason. Carter saw action in 12 games as a rookie with the Vikings and three games with the Raiders in 2024, assisting on three tackles and splitting a sack. After not seeing action in 2019, he played three years (2020-22) at Army West Point, appearing in 33 games. He finished his career with 20.0 sacks, the second most in program history. Carter also totaled 99 tackles (63 solo), 26 tackles for loss, a pair of interceptions, seven pass breakups, five forced fumbles, a recovery and added a pair of blocked kicks during his Black Knights career. He had a dominant 2021 season, ranking No. 2 in the nation with a single-season program-record 15.5 sacks en route to third-team All-America honors from The Associated Press, the school's first AP All-American in over 30 years. Carter will wear No. 51 for the Bolts.