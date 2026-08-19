Los Angeles Chargers Sign Liam Clifford

Clifford entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent this offseason, spending part of camp with the Indianapolis Colts. He appeared in 52 career games, including 15 starts, over four seasons at Penn State (2022-25). Clifford hauled in 42 receptions for 530 yards (12.6 avg.) and a touchdown on offense during his time in State College, Pa. Last season, he scored a touchdown on special teams for the Nittany Lions, returning a blocked punt six yards for a score at UCLA. Clifford's brother, Sean, was a 2023 fifth-round draft selection by the Green Bay Packers and currently plays for the Cincinnati Bengals. Clifford will wear No. 39 for the Bolts.