Tailgate Recipe: Gameday Snack Mix

Week 17 is here and the snacks better be good. This Gameday Snack Mix is exactly what you need to finish the regular season off strong!
INGREDIENTS:
For the Sauce:
½ cup butter, melted
½ cup cayenne pepper sauce
1.5 ounces ranch dressing mix
For the Snack Mix:
4 cups toasted rice cereal
4 cups toasted wheat cereal
3 cups pretzels
2 cups white cheddar crackers
1 cup cheddar crackers
1 ½ cups dry roasted peanuts
INSTRUCTIONS:
Preheat oven to 250°F.
In a small bowl, whisk together the butter, cayenne pepper sauce, and ranch dressing mix. Set aside.
In an extra-large bowl, toss together the cereals, pretzels, crackers, and peanuts. Coat evenly with the prepared sauce. Pour onto an ungreased baking sheet and bake for 1 hour, tossing every 15 minutes. Spread evenly over paper towels to cool (15 minutes). Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
Serve with your favorite gameday beverage!
The next time you prepare for the big game, don't forget your neighborhood Albertsons, Vons or Pavilions for all your tailgating needs.