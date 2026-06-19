Chargers Host Snoop Special Stars Football Clinic in Partnership with Easterseals at The Bolt

And giving back to the community was something the Chargers wide receiver didn't hesitate to do, either.

"God's given me this platform, this opportunity so I have to do everything I can to give back to the people that look up to me," McConkey said. "I have to be a good role model and it's really humbling and just cool to come out here.

"Whatever day it is, if I could come out here for an hour and make somebody's day, how easy is that," McConkey added.

Of course with it being a Snoop Special Stars clinic, the man himself showed up as well.

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg showed up for a little bit and spent time with everyone at the event, taking photos and interacting with everyone on hand.

"It's awesome. When we were meeting him he was talking about how it started off with a very small group of people and grown into what it's grown into today," Swan said. "We have a little over 200 people here out there having fun and showing off who they are.

"It's really cool to see how much of an important mission it is for him and how much it's grown over the last 10 years they've been doing this," he added.

It was an easy connection and impactful event to make for all parties involved as they continue to give back in Southern California through football.

"It's perfect. The connection between here, Easterseals and Snoop Special Stars is too easy to make," Swan said. "As we were signing folks up, there were some who utilized Easterseals' services and those who were Snoop Special Stars. It's an easy synergy between both groups.