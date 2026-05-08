3 Observations From Day 1 of Chargers Rookie Minicamp

Day 1 of Chargers rookie minicamp is in the books.

The Bolts held a roughly hour-long practice on Friday at The Bolt, with practices also coming Saturday and Sunday. Friday's session is the only one open to reporters.

Here are three observations from the first day of Chargers rookie minicamp:

1. The journey begins

Nearly 50 players hit the practice field on Friday at The Bolt.

Some players such as 2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor were easy to spot as the edge rusher made up one of eight recent draft picks who were out there.

Almost all of the Chargers 2026 undrafted free agent class of 18 players were also in attendance, as were a few dozen rookie minicamp tryout players. Of note, undrafted free agent tackle Isaiah World, who tore his ACL in January, was not on the field.

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel summed up the significance of the moment for the fresh faces.

"Do not underestimate the power of the inaugural day, a journey that's a long time coming for a lot of players," McDaniel said. "They've worked their whole lives, have pictured a lot of things to get to the National Football League.

"Today is Day 1 and we're fortunate to be bringing a ton of new blood into the building that's highly football passionate, highly motivated and ready to contribute. It's a fun day just in that," McDaniel added. "The idea that it's the start for an NFL player's career, a ton of them, but then you double that down with the quality of players coming here and our expectations, it's fun to get started."

Overall, Friday's session wasn't overly taxing as it ran for just over 60 minutes and primarily consisted of individual drills with position coaches.

"The challenges for the players coming in for us is focus on details we're trying to iron out in terms of physical movement, how we approach each and every snap, how we run off the ball as an offensive lineman, how have deliberate and intentional feet as a quarterback and how we're jumping off the line of scrimmage as a receiver," McDaniel said. "There's a lot of that, painting a picture of how we want to play."

It was a simply a first step for players who haven't had a helmet on for practice in months.

"Just excited to see these guys showcase their skills," said Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken. "From what we've seen on film to talking with them, now to be able to see them on the field and cut it loose … it's going to be fun."

While starting roles might be tough to come by on offense of defense for this group of youngsters, special teams could be an area where they make a strong first impression.

Keep in mind that the Bolts kept linebacker Marlowe Wax and cornerbacks Nikko Reed and Eric Rogers around last season after all three went undrafted.