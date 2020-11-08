Live Updates: Raiders at Chargers 

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Nov 08, 2020 at 01:42 PM
Raiders Chargers Football
AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

First quarter

The Chargers and Raiders traded punts on their first offensive possessions. On its second turn with the football, Los Angeles' seven-play, 35-yard drive ended in a missed Michael Badgley field goal from 48 yards out.

Las Vegas struck first on a 23-yard touchdown run by Devontae Booker. It capped a seven-play, 62-yard drive that put the Raiders up 7-0.

Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) and running back Justin Jackson (knee) left the game in the first quarter and both are questionable to return.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen finished the quarter with four catches for 50 yards. Running back Kalen Ballage leads Los Angeles with four rushes for 27 yards. The Chargers will start the second quarter with the ball on Las Vegas' 14-yard line.

Second quarter

The Chargers opened the second quarter facing a first down from the Las Vegas 14. They ended up going for it on fourth down, and Ballage took it in for the five-yard score to tie the game, 7-7.

Later in the second quarter, the Raiders regained the lead off a 14-yard score from Josh Jacobs.

With 26-seconds left in the first half, Herbert found Allen for a 27-yard score to make it 14-14. On the ensuing Raiders drive, Jerry Tillery strip-sacked Derek Carr on second down and recovered the fumble as well.

With eight seconds remaining in the half, Michael Badgley capitalized on the turnover and his 45-yard field goal made it 17-14, Chargers to give them the lead going into halftime.

The Raiders will get the ball to start the second half.

