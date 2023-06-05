Who Are the Chargers Top 3 Players Entering 2023?

Sikkema also considered Slater, Ekeler and Mack, but ultimately felt as though James, Herbert and Bosa are the best three when healthy.

James and Bosa are some of the longer tenured Chargers on the roster, with each entering their sixth and eighth seasons in the powder blue, respectively. And when they've lined up on the defensive side of the ball, the two have wreaked havoc on opposing offenses and racked up Pro Bowl and All-Pro accolades.

Herbert, meanwhile, was recently ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the NFL by PFF analyst Sam Monson.

Sikkema is hoping that Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore will push Herbert, who is now entering his fourth season, to another level in 2023. He also hopes No. 10 can continue to build on something he excelled at a season ago — keeping the ball out of harm's way.

Sikkema wrote:

Herbert ranked ninth in passing grade (79.5) in 2022 with 24 big-time throws, but it is his low 1.6-percent turnover-worthy play percentage that will be the main building block moving forward with a new offensive coordinator this upcoming season.