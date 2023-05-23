Herbert Ranked as No. 4 QB by PFF Ahead of 2023 Season

It wasn't that long ago that Justin Herbert was the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Three seasons and many records later, the Chargers franchise quarterback has established himself as one of the best in the game.

Herbert owns the record for most passing yards and total touchdowns by a player in their first three seasons, with the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year putting up big numbers each year since entering the league.

And Year 4 could be a big one for the Bolts quarterback.

Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson recently ranked every NFL quarterback and slotted Herbert at No. 4 on his list. Monson noted Herbert's potential for a stellar season now that he's paired with Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore could be just what the Bolts quarterback needed.

Monson wrote:

This is a big year for Herbert to justify the hype that has surrounded him since his phenomenal rookie season. We have seen glimpses of what he is capable of, but he passed for just 6.8 yards per attempt last season and finished eighth in PFF passing grade. Kellen Moore's arrival as the Chargers' offensive coordinator could be the key that fully unlocks Herbert, and if he is, this is where Herbert belongs.

The Chargers battled through injuries to key players on both sides of the ball last season, including Herbert with a rib injury. Still, the Bolts quarterback didn't miss a game and led the team to the postseason while finishing with the second-most passing yards in the NFL (4,739).

The addition of Moore with first-round pick wide receiver Quentin Johnston, plus an overall healthier offense, could lead to an even bigger season for No. 10 this year, which is why Monson justifies his ranking of Herbert as the fourth-best quarterback in the league.