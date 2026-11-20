Getting a chance to talk with them was something that was eye-opening, says safety RJ Mickens, as he appreciated the opportunity to meet everyone.

"Just knowing all they went through for us to be able to play this sport," Mickens said. "Seeing them, being able to pay it forward and put a smile on someone else's face. Especially someone that did something for you that you didn't even know about. It's amazing.

"There's so many people we don't often hear or get the recognition they deserve," Mickens added. "None of this would be possible without them, so I'm really fortunate to be able to be in this position to help and meet them."

It was a special number of events that honored the nation's military veterans and heroes, and one of the many ways the Chargers continue to show appreciation and honor veterans and their families.

"They do so much for us, we don't even notice the half," Phillips said. "For me, showing the veterans I can connect with and show my appreciation for everything is important to do."