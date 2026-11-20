The Chargers continued their longstanding support for the nation's military with some impactful visits over the last number of weeks.
The Bolts, along with Verizon, honored our country's military active-duty service members, veterans and their families in the lead up to its annual Salute to Service game in Week 11 against the Jets.
The team hosted their annual 'Boots and Bolts' visits in El Segundo, welcoming members from different branches, including the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and many more, for a special post-practice meet-and-greet and experience.
The military members of the base got a chance to tour areas of The Bolt throughout their visit, getting a behind-the-scenes look during the regular season.
Then when the tour was over, they headed down to the field for a special moment.
And one of this year's visits event proved to be on an even bigger scale as they welcomed a number of World War II veterans in one of the visits as well.
It was an impactful moment for members of the Chargers, who took time to thank them for their service.
"It's amazing man," linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips said. "I think the youngest vet was 95 years old, and the oldest was 100.
"It's incredible to be able to shake their hand and give them a thank you and let them know I appreciate them, we appreciate them," Phillips added. "That's a blessing you wouldn't think of."
Players came by and talked with the group, thanking them for their service as they signed autographs for them over the two visits.
The Los Angeles Chargers welcome Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and military veterans, including World War II veterans, to The Bolt as part of the Boots & Bolts Visits. Guests receive a tour of the team's facility before meeting Chargers players following practice, as part of a series of visits honoring military service members and veterans.
Getting a chance to talk with them was something that was eye-opening, says safety RJ Mickens, as he appreciated the opportunity to meet everyone.
"Just knowing all they went through for us to be able to play this sport," Mickens said. "Seeing them, being able to pay it forward and put a smile on someone else's face. Especially someone that did something for you that you didn't even know about. It's amazing.
"There's so many people we don't often hear or get the recognition they deserve," Mickens added. "None of this would be possible without them, so I'm really fortunate to be able to be in this position to help and meet them."
It was a special number of events that honored the nation's military veterans and heroes, and one of the many ways the Chargers continue to show appreciation and honor veterans and their families.
"They do so much for us, we don't even notice the half," Phillips said. "For me, showing the veterans I can connect with and show my appreciation for everything is important to do."
Mickens added: "Makes it mean a little bit more. Just so much they do and sacrifice for us, it puts it into perspective how fortunate and blessed we are to be living in this country and be able to play this game."