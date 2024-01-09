Why the Chargers Have the NFL's No. 1 Head Coach Opening

The Chargers head coach search is underway as the Bolts have already interviewed an internal candidate.
The Bolts are one of six NFL teams as of Wednesday morning with a vacancy at head coach.
But according to pundits around the league, the Chargers conclusively have the top available gig.
USA Today NFL columnist Nate Davis and The Ringer's Danny Heifetz both put the Bolts head coaching job at No. 1 in terms of being the most attractive.
Davis wrote that quarterback Justin Herbert should be a massive draw for any possible head coach.
The mere presence alone of Justin Herbert, who's under contract through the 2029 season, might make this job more enticing than any other.
Davis later added: His arm talent, mobility, demeanor and intelligence continue to suggest he's not even close to what should be an astronomical ceiling.
Davis also noted that the next Chargers Head Coach could see a quick influx of talent based on the Bolts current draft spots.
With the fifth and 37th overall selections this spring, the next general manager should at least be well positioned to immediately fill some of the inevitable holes that are about to spring open on this roster.
Heifetz lauded the Bolts as having a “great job” and also pointed to No. 10 as a key reason for the high ranking.
He wrote:
This is the only job opening that comes with a proven franchise quarterback (Justin Herbert). It is definitely the only opening with a proven quarterback and cornerstone left tackle (Rashawn Slater). While you could argue that the Chargers are not an ideal coaching spot because they have a tricky cap situation and a sneakily old roster, this is missing the forest for the trees: Great quarterbacks can win a Super Bowl, and Herbert is a great quarterback.
Judy Battista, the Senior National Columnist for NFL.com, didn't rank the teams with current head coach openings.
But Battista hinted that if she were to make one, the Bolts would likely be above all others.
She wrote:
If the most attractive NFL jobs are the ones that come with a franchise quarterback, then the Chargers should have their pick of the best candidates. No other current opening offers a signal-caller like Justin Herbert, which is why the biggest names available will likely be linked to this job.
Herbert on Monday gave an update on his health and also offered his thoughts on the future of the franchise.
