Why the Chargers Have the NFL's No. 1 Head Coach Opening

Heifetz lauded the Bolts as having a “great job” and also pointed to No. 10 as a key reason for the high ranking.

He wrote:

This is the only job opening that comes with a proven franchise quarterback (Justin Herbert). It is definitely the only opening with a proven quarterback and cornerstone left tackle (Rashawn Slater). While you could argue that the Chargers are not an ideal coaching spot because they have a tricky cap situation and a sneakily old roster, this is missing the forest for the trees: Great quarterbacks can win a Super Bowl, and Herbert is a great quarterback.

Judy Battista, the Senior National Columnist for NFL.com, didn't rank the teams with current head coach openings.

But Battista hinted that if she were to make one, the Bolts would likely be above all others.

She wrote:

If the most attractive NFL jobs are the ones that come with a franchise quarterback, then the Chargers should have their pick of the best candidates. No other current opening offers a signal-caller like Justin Herbert, which is why the biggest names available will likely be linked to this job.

Herbert on Monday gave an update on his health and also offered his thoughts on the future of the franchise.

