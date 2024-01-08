5 Takeaways: How Justin Herbert Views the Future of the Chargers

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert spoke to reporters Monday morning as the Bolts cleaned out their lockers.

Here are five takeaways from Herbert's postseason media availability:

1. Input from QB1?

The Chargers are looking for a new head coach and general manager after making front office changes in mid-December.

Herbert said Monday that the turnover at the top was a "really tough situation" after the Bolts Week 15 loss.

But with a fresh start on the horizon, Herbert said there's a chance he is in contact with the Spanos family going forward.

Herbert said he is willing to offer his own input however he can to make sure the Chargers get both hires right in the coming weeks.

"I know that they're working on that and we have complete faith and trust in the front office to do their job and they've done a great job so far," Herbert said. "Hopefully I'm able to talk with them and offer whatever advice I have.

"Having been in the league for four years, I hope that I'm getting better with understanding and seeing things the way they are," Herbert added.

Herbert, the unquestioned face of the Chargers franchise, signed a multi-year contract extension in late July that ties him to the Bolts for years to come.

And he knows there's a certain status that comes with being the leader of the Bolts on and off the field.

"They have been great with me so far over the past four years and I'll continue to do my best at quarterback," Herbert said. "I understand that's my position and that's my role and with it come other responsibilities."

Overall, Herbert said Monday he has complete faith in the Chargers ownership group going forward.

But he won't be afraid to offer his two cents to the conversation if needed.

"We've got complete trust in them and if they came to me and they needed my viewpoint, my perspective, I'd love to offer it," Herbert said. "But like I said, I believe in them. They've done such a great job taking care of us as players.