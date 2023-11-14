Where Are the Bolts in Power Rankings Ahead of Week 11?

The Chargers dropped to 4-5 after Sunday's loss to the Lions, moving them to third place in the AFC West and the 12th seed in the conference. A loss to the struggling Packers in Week 11 would be a significant hit to the Chargers' playoff chances, especially with a game against the Ravens, the AFC's No. 2 seed, in Week 12.

Justin Herbert threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns and posted a passer rating of almost 115. Wide receiver Keenan Allen went bananas, catching 11 passes for 175 yards and two scores. Running back Austin Ekeler piled up 115 total yards and found the end zone.

The four remaining road games are winnable. The four home games all could be tough ones, including a prime-time matchup against the Ravens and the regular-season finale against the Chiefs. The 4-5 Chargers have five teams to pass in the playoff standings, and they're only 2-3 so far vs. AFC foes. They're not dead yet, but they've got to get going very soon.