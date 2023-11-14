Where Are the Bolts in Power Rankings Ahead of Week 11?

The Chargers look to bounce back when they travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers in a Week 11 battle.
Ahead of their matchup against Green Bay, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 11.
No. 14: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 14)
Clearly, the Chargers are a talented team and a tough one to beat. Their five losses were by a combined 25 points, and four of those five losses came by a field goal or less.
No. 15: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 14)
No. 16: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 12)
No. 16: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 14)
Biggest remaining game: Week 11 at Green Bay
The Chargers dropped to 4-5 after Sunday's loss to the Lions, moving them to third place in the AFC West and the 12th seed in the conference. A loss to the struggling Packers in Week 11 would be a significant hit to the Chargers' playoff chances, especially with a game against the Ravens, the AFC's No. 2 seed, in Week 12.
No. 16: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 13)
No. 17: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 13)
Justin Herbert threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns and posted a passer rating of almost 115. Wide receiver Keenan Allen went bananas, catching 11 passes for 175 yards and two scores. Running back Austin Ekeler piled up 115 total yards and found the end zone.
No. 17: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 15)
No. 17: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 16)
No. 18: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 16)
The four remaining road games are winnable. The four home games all could be tough ones, including a prime-time matchup against the Ravens and the regular-season finale against the Chiefs. The 4-5 Chargers have five teams to pass in the playoff standings, and they're only 2-3 so far vs. AFC foes. They're not dead yet, but they've got to get going very soon.
No. 19: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 15)
