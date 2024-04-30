Where Are Chargers in Post-Draft Power Rankings?

The 2024 NFL Draft is complete, and it's clear that the Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz aced his first one with the Bolts.

Where does that leave the Bolts in the post-draft power rankings?

NFL.com's Eric Edholm tabbed the Chargers at No. 15 overall but noted this is a team on the rise.

I'll probably bump the Chargers up two or three spots between now and training camp, hoping many won't notice … I still lump them in with some of the biggest offseason winners for landing Jim Harbaugh and all the players he's brought in since, and I will continue to do so.

Sanjesh Singh of Yahoo Sports also had the Chargers in the top half of the league-wide rankings.