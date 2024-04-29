Chargers 2024 Draft Report Card: Why the Bolts Earned High Praise For 9-Man Class

The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books.

The Bolts kicked it off with offensive tackle Joe Alt in the first round and came away adding nine players over the three days — five on offense and four on defense.

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz was excited about the way the draft went, as they were able to fill key roster needs for both now and the future.

"These players fit the Chargers profile, and we really believe all nine of these guys do," Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz said in his post-draft media availability Saturday. "You want high-character players, you want highly competitive players, passionate players, intelligent, durable, tough. Guys that care about each other. And I can really say that about every one of them.

"We had the blue star that we brought with us here ... we drafted three of them," Hortiz continued. "We don't got a bunch of them, each scout gets one. They put it on a guy and we were able to take three of them.

"Frankly, all nine of these players can be blue star-type players, but we're limited in the number we can give out, so you pick one, put it on," Hortiz added. "That's a real positive thing for us."

And pundits seem to agree that the Bolts had quite the draft.

NFL experts and draft analysts have their grades out on the Chargers draft class, with nine out of the 16 draft grades below being an 'A- grade' or better.

Here's what the experts said about the Bolts draft:

Grade: A

The Chargers have been going about their business wisely. Alt was the best player available in the first round and gives them a nasty tackle combo with Rashawn Slater on the other side. Then, trading up in the second round netted McConkey, who is already Los Angeles' most talented receiver. This is a foundational class for new coach Jim Harbaugh, who is trying to build both culture and a winner.

Grade: A

Alt — The Chargers had clear needs at both wide receiver and offensive tackle. They opted to beef up their offensive line, which should help keep franchise cornerstone Justin Herbert upright and spark a run game that has been non-existent in recent years. Alt allowed just 13 pressures across the last two seasons on over 700 pass-blocking snaps.

McConkey — After beefing up the trenches in the first round, Los Angeles trades up a few picks to get its wide receiver at the top of the second round. McConkey played over 600 snaps on the outside over the past two seasons at Georgia but projects as someone who will spend most of his time in the slot in the NFL. He has the speed to get vertical and the quickness to create separation underneath and add on after the catch, so he could quickly step into a significant role for the Chargers in Year 1.