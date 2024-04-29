Chargers 2024 Draft Report Card: Why the Bolts Earned High Praise For 9-Man Class

The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books.
The Bolts kicked it off with offensive tackle Joe Alt in the first round and came away adding nine players over the three days — five on offense and four on defense.
Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz was excited about the way the draft went, as they were able to fill key roster needs for both now and the future.
"These players fit the Chargers profile, and we really believe all nine of these guys do," Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz said in his post-draft media availability Saturday. "You want high-character players, you want highly competitive players, passionate players, intelligent, durable, tough. Guys that care about each other. And I can really say that about every one of them.
"We had the blue star that we brought with us here ... we drafted three of them," Hortiz continued. "We don't got a bunch of them, each scout gets one. They put it on a guy and we were able to take three of them.
"Frankly, all nine of these players can be blue star-type players, but we're limited in the number we can give out, so you pick one, put it on," Hortiz added. "That's a real positive thing for us."
And pundits seem to agree that the Bolts had quite the draft.
NFL experts and draft analysts have their grades out on the Chargers draft class, with nine out of the 16 draft grades below being an 'A- grade' or better.
Here's what the experts said about the Bolts draft:
Grade: A
The Chargers have been going about their business wisely. Alt was the best player available in the first round and gives them a nasty tackle combo with Rashawn Slater on the other side. Then, trading up in the second round netted McConkey, who is already Los Angeles' most talented receiver. This is a foundational class for new coach Jim Harbaugh, who is trying to build both culture and a winner.
Grade: A
Alt — The Chargers had clear needs at both wide receiver and offensive tackle. They opted to beef up their offensive line, which should help keep franchise cornerstone Justin Herbert upright and spark a run game that has been non-existent in recent years. Alt allowed just 13 pressures across the last two seasons on over 700 pass-blocking snaps.
McConkey — After beefing up the trenches in the first round, Los Angeles trades up a few picks to get its wide receiver at the top of the second round. McConkey played over 600 snaps on the outside over the past two seasons at Georgia but projects as someone who will spend most of his time in the slot in the NFL. He has the speed to get vertical and the quickness to create separation underneath and add on after the catch, so he could quickly step into a significant role for the Chargers in Year 1.
Colson — The Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers select their first Michigan Wolverine, Colson. In 2023, Colson earned a career-high 90.2 tackling grade, missing just 4.7% of his tackle attempts over the season. He was also one of the best linebackers in the country in coverage, earning an 83.4 coverage grade.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.5 in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Offensive Tackle, Joe Alt from the University of Notre Dame.
Grade: A
I'm actually fine with that choice—Alt brings rare size and athleticism to the tackle position, and paired with former first-round pick Rashawn Slater, gives the team the potential to field one of the best tackle tandems in football. It helped too that the team didn't completely abandon the thought of having Justin Herbert throw the football, by trading up in the second round to nab an electric pass-catcher in Ladd McConkey. The former Georgia star is a nuanced route runner with great hands and elite acceleration, and could be Herbert's new go-to-guy in high leverage situations. I loved that Los Angeles was able to land linebacker Junior Colston in the third round, as well. Colston reunites with his college coach in Harbaugh (as well as defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who followed Harbaugh from Michigan), and has the potential to be a day one starter on the team's new-look defense. Sixth-round running back Kimani Vidal and seventh-round receiver Brenden Rice both have a chance to emerge as role players for this team early on, too.
Grade: A
Maybe it was a microcosm of the new identity they want to forge, but HC Jim Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz didn't get cute in their first draft – steadily plucking quality players who addressed their needs (and/or philosophy) in a windfall that should have this relative rebuild or retool well ahead of schedule. First-round OT Joe Alt (Notre Dame), second-round WR Ladd McConkey (Georgia), third-round LB Junior Colson (Michigan) and fourth-round DL Justin Eboigbe (Alabama) could all be opening day starters, Alt's prodigious talent clearly trumping the fact he exclusively played left tackle for the Irish and will now have to adjust to the right side opposite established Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater. Seventh-round WRs Brenden Rice (USC) – Jerry's son – and Cornelius Johnson (Michigan) could push to play quickly given the state of the depth chart at that position. Who had it better than the Bolts? (Almost) nobody.
Grade: A
*Who has it better than coach Jim Harbaugh? Only a few teams. He helped new GM Joe Hortiz nail this critical draft, getting an elite pass protector and top new versatile target for Justin Herbert. Colson was the right Michigan man to add, flipping a weakness into a strength. Still and Hart bring key depth, and Vidal is a good all-around contingency for former Ravens Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins. Rice and Johnson provide some big-play options to help replace Mike Williams and provide contingency for Quentin Johnston.
*
Grade: A
There was a sense ahead of the draft that the Chargers wouldn't be able to hit everything they needed to without trading down from No. 5 overall.
Fast forward to now, and they have a blue-chip starting OT duo, a WR core with new life and variable skill sets, a young and talented defensive back room, new run defense reinforcements up front, and a defensive leader at LB.
The Chargers covered a lot of ground in the 2024 NFL Draft and were able to do so while also making moves of substance at multiple spots. This draft should help kickstart the process of reworking the roster in a competitive AFC West.
Grade: A-
Alt will doubtlessly be a good offensive tackle for the next decade or more… McConkey could quiet any such concerns with his quickness and excellent routes if able to stay health. Head coach Jim Harbaugh found a leader on defense in Colson, who played that role for Harbaugh at Michigan.
Eboigbe fits as a rotational defensive lineman who gives full effort on each play. Hart and Still fulfill the team's need at corner for good value, and Rice (son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice) and Johnson were needed for a thin receiver room.
Grade: A-
The Los Angeles Chargers might have been tempted to move down in a trade with a QB-needy team. Instead, they stood pat and took Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick.
It's an unsurprising pairing given new head coach Jim Harbaugh's history of building his teams from the interior out. It was also a valuable pick. Alt was the top-ranked tackle and the fifth-ranked overall prospect on the B/R board…
The Chargers entered the draft as a team that had a franchise quarterback and a lot of question marks beyond that. They might not be ready to contend right away, but they took a big step toward developing a new identity with this year's draft.
Grade: A-
*New Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh focused on bringing in prospects from Power 5 conferences who played at big-time, winning programs. The centerpiece of the group is Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt, who will play right tackle with Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater staying at left tackle. Second-rounder Ladd McConkey has a chance to take over the lion's share of the targets lost by the departure of Keenan Allen. Third-round selection Junior Colson has experience calling Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's defense at Michigan. Harbaugh also added picks with famous family ties. Day 3 selection Troy running back Kimani Vidal's great uncle is Hank Aaron. And Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's son Brenden Rice was taken in the seventh round.
*
Grade: B+
Harbaugh and Hortiz selected the best offensive tackle in the class in Joe Alt (5), who likely will move over to the right side…
The Chargers did add a wideout by trading up three spots in Round 2 for Ladd McConkey (34), who is fun to watch once the ball gets in his hands. Will he be a true No. 1 outside target? No, but he can be used in a variety of ways and will be a threat to score on every route. I love this fit. Harbaugh knows linebacker Junior Colson (69) well from their time together at Michigan, and the team didn't reach for Colson, either. I'm a fan. Justin Eboigbe (105) has some pass-rush potential from his defensive tackle spot. Wide receiver Brenden Rice (225) was the best available player on my board for a large chunk of Saturday. His size and speed should allow him to compete for a role in this receiver room.
The Chargers now have two of the most talented tackles in the NFL, though they could still stand to add a pass-catcher for Herbert. I wonder if Hortiz and Harbaugh have another move up their sleeve after the draft.
Grade: B+
Best Pick: Third-round linebacker Junior Colson reunites with college coach Jim Harbaugh and he will be a starter early in his career. He is a tough, physical player who can run and cover as well as play the run.
Grade: B+
Gave Justin Herbert protection and a playmaker with their first two picks: LT Joe Alt (5) and WR Ladd McConkey (34). Jim Harbaugh got his Wolverine in LB Junior Colson (69). Got a WR with the best genes in the draft in the seventh round when they took Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.
Grade: B+
The Chargers needed help everywhere, including offensive tackle, and got a franchise player in Joe Alt. He and Rashawn Slater will form a tremendously talented tackle duo to protect Justin Herbert and help head coach Jim Harbaugh get his offense off the ground in Los Angeles. They still grabbed an explosive wide receiver at the top of the second and a speedy linebacker from Michigan in the third round. The Chargers will need time to restock their roster with talent.
Grade: B+
Thought Jim Harbaugh was going to load up on Michigan men? Well, he also loaded up on Michigan opponents. It's a surprise that the Chargers didn't trade down in the first round.
Grade: B-
I wasn't as high on Alt as everyone else but certainly understood him going at No. 5. McConkey is a fun separator with deceptive run-after-the-catch talent.
*After that, it took until the Round 6 selection of Vidal for me to get back on board with this draft. And Vidal can eventually become the RB1 there in Los Angeles. You heard it here first. Rice and Johnson are essentially the same receiver, but Rice has more downfield juice. They aren't get-open pass catchers but Linear downfield assets.
*
Grade: B-
They went with Joe Alt, an outstanding left tackle who will move to the right side in LA, and Ladd McConkey, a speedy and versatile receiver with great efficiency numbers but no breakout season on his resume…
The Chargers were one of the few teams who could justify a Day Two pick on a running back. They entered the weekend with Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, castoffs from Baltimore, as their top options. First-year GM Joe Hortiz was patient and landed small-school dominator Kimani Vidal in the sixth. Vidal compiled 1,661 yards on 297 carries as a senior. He led the nation in attempts and missed tackles forced.