Chargers 2022 Schedule To Be Released May 12

With the 2022 NFL Draft less than a week away and the Chargers back at Hoag Performance Center for Phase One of the offseason program, the excitement for the 2022 season is building for Bolts fans.
That excitement continued this week when the NFL announced that the 2022 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on Thursday, May 12. The full schedule will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL App at 5 p.m. PT.
Other important schedule release dates:
- Thursday, April 28 during the first round of the NFL Draft: First Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video announced (Game will occur in Week 2, on Sept. 15)
- Wednesday, May 4: International games announced
- Week of May 9: Select games announced
- Thursday May 12: Teams announce their first home game opponent, at 3 p.m. PT.
Chargers Home Opponents
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Rams
- Tennessee Titans
- Miami Dolphins
Chargers Away Opponents
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Arizona Cardinals
- Indianapolis Colts
- San Francisco 49ers
- Houston Texans
- Cleveland Browns
- Atlanta Falcons
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.