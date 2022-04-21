Los Angeles Chargers Finalize Lineup for DraftFest

The Los Angeles Chargers have finalized the lineup at the team's official 2022 NFL Draft party, DraftFest, that kicks off a week from today on Thursday, April 28 at SoFi Stadium.
The event features a pre-draft concert by legendary rap icon and 6U Inglewood Chargers youth football coach Snoop Dogg with EDM DJ, violinist and singer Esther Anaya – whose new song BAYC Feat. Snoop Dogg released yesterday – set to perform the opening set.
Current Chargers confirmed to appear at DraftFest, hosted by Real 92.3's Big Boy Neighborhood on-air personality Louie G and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II, include Pro Bowlers Justin Herbert (quarterback), Keenan Allen (wide receiver), Derwin James (safety), JC Jackson (cornerback) and newly acquired tight end Gerald Everett. AM570's Petros and Money Show will also broadcast live from event in the lead-up to the start of the 2022 NFL Draft at 5:00 pm PT.
DraftFest is also the official draft headquarters of the Los Angeles Chargers for the opening round with the draft "war room" located in the Bolts' locker room. Prior to the start of the draft, GM Tom Telesco and Head Coach Brandon Staley will be interviewed live in-stadium by NFL Network personality Taylor Bisciotti while throughout the night, in addition to the draft's televised broadcast, exclusive live war room look-in's will be shown on SoFi Stadium's Infinity Screen.
The Chargers currently own the 17th overall selection in the first round.
Other appearances include both English-language voice of the Chargers Matt 'Money' Smith and Spanish-language voice of the Chargers Adrian Garcia-Marquez, who will join Louis G on stage to offer their insight during the evening. Rounding out some of the day's highlights will be photo opportunities set up throughout the stadium, performances by the Thunderbolts drumline, open gameday stadium concessions and an exclusive Team Store discount for Season Ticket Members.
To attend DraftFest, fans must reserve their free ticket in advance at chargers.com/draftfest. In addition to securing their tickets, fans will also have access in advance to the best and most convenient on-site parking via a $10 donation to the Chargers Impact Fund, a 501 (c3) nonprofit, to help families thrive in and around Los Angeles. Access to the stadium will be through Entry Gates 8, 9 and 10 beginning at 3:00 pm PT.
DraftFest festivities will run from 3:00 – 9:00 pm PT during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft – the first team will be on the clock at 5:00 pm PT.
The 2022 NFL Draft will take place over a three-day span, with Round 1 on April 28, Rounds 2-3 on April 29 and Rounds 4-7 on April 30. The Chargers have 10 picks in this year's Draft: Round 1 – 17th overall; Round 3 – 79th overall; Round 4 – 123rd overall; Round 5 – 160th overall; Round 6 – 195th and 214th overall and Round 7 – 236th, 254th, 255th and 260 overall.
For additional information or updates, fans can visit chargers.com/draftfest.