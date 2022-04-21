Los Angeles Chargers Finalize Lineup for DraftFest

The Chargers currently own the 17th overall selection in the first round.

Other appearances include both English-language voice of the Chargers Matt 'Money' Smith and Spanish-language voice of the Chargers Adrian Garcia-Marquez, who will join Louis G on stage to offer their insight during the evening. Rounding out some of the day's highlights will be photo opportunities set up throughout the stadium, performances by the Thunderbolts drumline, open gameday stadium concessions and an exclusive Team Store discount for Season Ticket Members.

To attend DraftFest, fans must reserve their free ticket in advance at chargers.com/draftfest. In addition to securing their tickets, fans will also have access in advance to the best and most convenient on-site parking via a $10 donation to the Chargers Impact Fund, a 501 (c3) nonprofit, to help families thrive in and around Los Angeles. Access to the stadium will be through Entry Gates 8, 9 and 10 beginning at 3:00 pm PT.

DraftFest festivities will run from 3:00 – 9:00 pm PT during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft – the first team will be on the clock at 5:00 pm PT.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place over a three-day span, with Round 1 on April 28, Rounds 2-3 on April 29 and Rounds 4-7 on April 30. The Chargers have 10 picks in this year's Draft: Round 1 – 17th overall; Round 3 – 79th overall; Round 4 – 123rd overall; Round 5 – 160th overall; Round 6 – 195th and 214th overall and Round 7 – 236th, 254th, 255th and 260 overall.