Chargers Have 17th Overall Pick in 2022 Draft, Full Order Set

We are one week away from the 2022 NFL Draft and the Los Angeles Chargers currently have a total of ten selections this year.
The team has at least one pick in every round except the second, which they traded to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Khalil Mack. The Bolts were awarded four compensatory selections in the '22 draft which include an extra sixth round pick and three additional seventh round selections.
The draft will take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas and will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC.
Here is when the Chargers are scheduled to be on the clock:
|Round
|Pick
|Overall Selection
|1
|17
|17th
|3
|15
|79th
|4
|18
|123rd
|5
|17
|160th
|6
|16
|195th
|6
|36
|214th (Compensatory Selection)
|7
|15
|236th
|7
|33
|254th (Compensatory Selection)
|7
|34
|255th (Compensatory Selection)
|7
|39
|260th (Compensatory Selection)
