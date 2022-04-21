Chargers Weekly: Answering Your Mailbag Questions With One Week Until the NFL Draft

Are [the Chargers] getting a backup RB somewhere in the draft? -@jaywest1017

Brugler: "We are going to see a couple running backs go round two or top 60 with [Iowa State running back] Breece Hall, [Michigan State running back] Kenneth Walker, [Texas A&M running back] Isaiah Spiller, who will probably fit somewhere in the third round. But for the most part the sweet spot for running backs in this draft is going to be the fourth, fifth, sixth round. We are going to see a ton of these guys fly off the board and I think it depends on what direction the Chargers want to go. Do they want to go with a player that's similar to an Austin Ekeler, where you can trust him out of the backfield in terms of his hands and running routes or do they want more of a complement, more of a power element, a guy that's going to be a bruiser between the tackles? Because this draft has both, you know if they want more of that interior presence, a guy like Dameon Pierce from Florida, 5'9'' and a half, 220 pounds, runs with tremendous energy, lowers his pads and he's just a violent runner and he does not apologize for it and you also love how dependable he is…"