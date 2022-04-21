Three Takeaways: DeAndre Carter and Gerald Everett Talk Joining Chargers

On Monday, Chargers new wide receiver/return specialist DeAndre Carter spoke to members of the media during his introductory press conference. He talked about why he chose to join the Bolts in free agency and how he's looking to 'bring some excitement' to the Bolts special teams unit and 'make plays' for the 2022 season.

Carter, who spent last season with Washington, scored his first NFL touchdown on a 101-yard kickoff return, earning him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for Week 4. He also hauled in a receiving touchdown in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos. Carter talked about the impact special teams can have in his eyes.

"It brings a lot of energy to the team," Carter said of a team's special teams unit. "If you make a big play, even if it's not a touchdown — a long return — there's a lot of momentum in the game that flips. The offense can thrive on it and the defense can thrive on it. If you have a good special teams unit, it's definitely going to go a long way into your team's success."

To say Carter had to overcome obstacles to make it to where he is now, would be an understatement to say the least. The Bolts are the ninth NFL roster for the 29-year-old receiver, but the opportunity to join the Chargers and return to the West Coast was an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

"I wanted to stay home, stay on the West Coast," Carter said. "I've heard that it's a great organization. I'm looking forward to what we have going here; getting an opportunity to play with [QB] Justin [Herbert] and with all of the pieces that we have here. Just trying to go do what we have to do to win a championship."

Carter went undrafted out of Sacramento State and signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. In 2016, he spent a year out of the NFL working as a substitute teacher in Hayward, Calif. before making it back into the league. As his new journey begins with the Chargers, he shared what he thinks about when reflecting on his NFL journey.