Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020 11:13 AM

NFL Clubs Approve Expansion of Postseason

033120_PlayoffExpansion_CMS

NFL clubs voted Tuesday to expand the postseason by two teams beginning with the 2020 season's playoffs.

Expanding the NFL postseason was addressed in the new NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement. Players and clubs both recognized that nothing energizes fans like the chance to see their team qualify for the playoffs and compete for the Super Bowl.

Today's vote during a league meeting held remotely follows the recommendation of the Competition Committee, Management Council Executive Committee and Media Committee on increasing the number of playoff teams from 12 to 14.

Two additional Wild Card teams – one each in the AFC and NFC – will qualify for the playoffs. The No. 1 seed in each conference will receive a bye in the Wild Card round. The remaining division champions in each conference with the best records will be seeded 2, 3, and 4, followed by the next three teams per conference with the best records seeded 5, 6, and 7.

AFC and NFC Wild Card games will feature the 2 seed hosting the 7 seed, the 3 seed hosting the 6 seed and the 4 seed hosting the 5 seed. Wild Card Weekend for the 2020 season will consist of three games on Saturday, January 9, and three games on Sunday, January 10, 2021. ​

CBS will broadcast one additional Wild Card game on January 10 with kickoff at approximately 4:40 p.m. ET. The game will also be available via a livestream on CBS All Access. Additionally, as part of CBS' coverage, a separately produced telecast of the game will air on Nickelodeon, tailored for a younger audience. NBC, its new streaming service Peacock, as well as Telemundo will all broadcast an additional Wild Card game on January 10 with kickoff at approximately 8:15 p.m. ET. ​

The NFL last expanded the playoffs for the 1990 season, increasing from 10 to 12 the number of teams to qualify for the postseason. Since 1990, at least four new teams have qualified for the playoffs that missed the postseason the year before – a streak of 30 consecutive seasons.​

Related Content

NFL Draft: Wide Receiver, Running Back Options for an Already Explosive Chargers Offense
news

NFL Draft: Wide Receiver, Running Back Options for an Already Explosive Chargers Offense

Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner lays out possibilities outside of the first round.
Linval Joseph Plays with Mentality Forged During Youth Weightlifting Days
news

Linval Joseph Plays with Mentality Forged During Youth Weightlifting Days

"I treat every rep as if it's my last lift."
Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 8.0
news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 8.0

Draft analysts predict whom the Chargers will select at No. 6 overall.
Newest Chargers Introduced at Team's First-Ever Virtual Town Hall 
news

Newest Chargers Introduced at Team's First-Ever Virtual Town Hall 

"This offseason, all the guys we brought in are stars and I'm just glad to be a part of that group."
Darrell Stuckey Talks Former KU Teammate Chris Harris Jr.
news

Darrell Stuckey Talks Former KU Teammate Chris Harris Jr.

"I think he's at a place where he knows exactly who he is ... He's a team player (and) he's team-oriented." 
Matt "Money" Smith Reveals Favorite Skill Position Players in 2020 NFL Draft
news

Matt "Money" Smith Reveals Favorite Skill Position Players in 2020 NFL Draft

A look at a few prospects who may look good in powder blue.
Nick Vigil Looking Forward to Playing in Chargers Defense
news

Nick Vigil Looking Forward to Playing in Chargers Defense

"It'll be fun for me to play in a defense like that.  (The Chargers) have a ton of talent, all over the field."
Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 7.0
news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 7.0

An updated look at possibilities for the Chargers at No. 6 overall.
'LA Students Most In Need' Charitable Effort Raises Over $1.6 Million
news

'LA Students Most In Need' Charitable Effort Raises Over $1.6 Million

The Los Angeles Chargers, LAUSD, CBSLA and iHeartRadio combined forces with celebrities, civic leaders, businesses/philanthropies and thousands of small donors to support those in need.
NFL Draft Questions, Answered: Favorite Sleepers in this Year's Class?
news

NFL Draft Questions, Answered: Favorite Sleepers in this Year's Class?

Kentucky's Lynn Bowden and Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. have big-play potential in the NFL.
89 Women Hired Through Pipeline of NFL's Women's Careers in Football Forum
news

89 Women Hired Through Pipeline of NFL's Women's Careers in Football Forum

Sam Rapoport discusses the rise of women working in NFL football operations. 
Bryan Bulaga "Thankful" to Join "Talented" Chargers Team
news

Bryan Bulaga "Thankful" to Join "Talented" Chargers Team

"It was one of those teams where I was hoping things would come together and we would be able to work out a deal.  Thankfully, we were."

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising