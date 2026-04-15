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Chargers Announce New Jersey Numbers for 2026 Free Agents

The Chargers have announced jersey numbers for recent additions such as Keaton Mitchell, Charlie Kolar and Cole Strange

Apr 15, 2026 at 03:43 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

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The Chargers have announced jersey numbers for members of their 2026 free agent class.

The Bolts announced digits for new players on Thursday ahead of the team's 2026 offseason program beginning on Monday.

Here's a look at new player numbers for the Chargers:

No. 34 - RB Keaton Mitchell

No. 49 - FB Alec Ingold

No. 63 - C Tyler Biadasz

No. 69 - G Cole Strange

No. 74 - OL Kayode Awosika

No. 88 - TE Charlie Kolar

No. 94 - DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Jersey numbers for 2026 draft picks and other potential changes will be announced at a later date.

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