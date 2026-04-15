Chargers Announce New Jersey Numbers for 2026 Free Agents

The Chargers have announced jersey numbers for members of their 2026 free agent class.
The Bolts announced digits for new players on Thursday ahead of the team's 2026 offseason program beginning on Monday.
Here's a look at new player numbers for the Chargers:
No. 34 - RB Keaton Mitchell
No. 49 - FB Alec Ingold
No. 63 - C Tyler Biadasz
No. 69 - G Cole Strange
No. 74 - OL Kayode Awosika
No. 88 - TE Charlie Kolar
No. 94 - DT Dalvin Tomlinson
Jersey numbers for 2026 draft picks and other potential changes will be announced at a later date.