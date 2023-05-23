The Inside Story of How the Chargers Drafted Quentin Johnston

Mike Jasinski knew two things were certain as he arrived on the campus of Texas Christian University on August 11.

The first was that it was going to be hot. After all, it was Texas in mid-August.

The second was that he wanted to get to TCU as early as possible, and not to beat the heat.

Jasinski, less than three months into his new role as Chargers area scout for the Southwest, needed to get a head start on making connections and finding out as much information as possible about potential TCU draftees.

What Jasinski didn't know was that the Horned Frogs were about to embark on a magical season that would culminate with an appearance in the National Championship.

Or that he was about to get his first in-person look at TCU's best offensive playmaker, someone who would eventually become the Bolts' first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston — all 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds of him — didn't take long to make an impression on Jasinski.

"I was talking to the strength coach off to the side, and they were just doing some routes on air and warming up," Jasinski recalled. "But out of the corner of my eye, I see a red-zone fade ball that Quentin goes up for. It felt like the guy was just levitating in the air.

"That was my first live exposure to him, and you felt it," Jasinski continued. "Guys that end up as first-round players, their movements just feel different. There's no doubt about it.

"The strength coach saw it, too," Jasinski added. "He had a wry smirk and just kind of said, 'Oh yeah, he can do that.' You see stuff on film but then you see that and it was just so effortless. It was just like, 'Wow, OK. This guy is different.' His explosiveness just really stood out."

Jasinski wasn't the only person connected to the Chargers in attendance for that summer practice in Fort Worth.

Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson was there, too, back on the campus where TCU's all-time leading rusher established himself as a college football legend.

Roughly nine months later, everything came full circle.

On the clock with the 21st overall pick — and Tomlinson himself on stage at the team's draft party — the Chargers selected Johnston with both a short and long-term vision in mind for him to boost the offense.

"He's big, strong and fast. That's a good way to start it off as a player," Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said of Johnston after Round 1. "Great work ethic that we love. We know all these players that are drafted, they're all talented. But once they get in this league, it takes a lot of work to get to where you want to go and keep improving.

"He has some physical characteristics that we think he can add to our offense in a different role," Telesco added. "We're trying to give Justin [Herbert], our whole offense and [Offensive Coordinator] Kellen Moore a lot of different styles of players to use in different situations. We think he can fit that."