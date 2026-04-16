Why Dane Brugler Has Offensive Line Among Chargers Biggest 2026 Draft Needs 

Is it a position of need?

Most certainly, according to Brugler.

With the Chargers offensive line rolling out double-digit starting groups up front in 2025, not to mention more than 20 different five-man combinations, Brugler opined that the Bolts need to be ready in case they face similar attrition as a year ago.

"Obviously, injuries have been a part of the offensive line struggles for this team the last few years, so depth is as important as making sure your starting five are ready to go," Brugler said. "Just be ready for any type of situation.

"I think addressing the starting five but then also addressing depth is something I think the Chargers will be looking for in this draft," Brugler added.

Key Questions for 2026

1. Did you like the addition of center Tyler Biadasz?

"I liked it, especially because it happened before free agency opened. Instead of waiting, they were aggressive to go get a guy … that I think is a great fit for the Chargers. You're getting a veteran who has been in different systems and even going back to his college days as a prospect, there were better athletes out there but you always felt good about him in terms of the discipline he played with along with the intelligence to understand what was going on and then how to execute and communicate that. I really liked that pickup for the Chargers."

2. What do you think Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel is looking for up front along the O-line?

"A lot of versatility because he's not locked into running something specific. Obviously, you want athletic guys that can move whether it's short pulls or long pulls, but I think you want guys that are well-versed in different systems because the more you can do, the less predictable you are. I think getting offensive lineman that can win the point of attack, whether that's gap or zone [scheme], guys that are on the move and look comfortable and get where they need to be on time."

3. How do you view the guard depth in this draft class?