Why Dane Brugler Has Offensive Line Among Chargers Biggest 2026 Draft Needs 

Welcome to Part 9 of our draft preview series, which will be a position-by-position look at key prospects and where the Chargers roster stands ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. This series will include a look at which prospects could be options for the Chargers later this month.
We chatted with The Athletic's draft analyst Dane Brugler to break down the offensive linemen in this draft class. Brugler can be found on X/Twitter @dpbrugler for his analysis.
Chargers status at offensive line
Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt, Tyler Biadasz, Cole Strange, Trevor Penning, Trey Pipkins III, Kayode Awosika, Branson Taylor, Josh Kaltenberger and Ben Cleveland
The Chargers offensive line is still led by Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, two players the Bolts sorely missed in 2025.
Slater missed the entire season with a torn patellar tendon he suffered in training camp while Alt played at a Pro Bowl level before an ankle injury ended his season after six games.
The duo's return to the field (and return to form) should elevate this group's potential in 2026.
Tyler Biadasz was signed before free agency and should provide immediate dividends up front as a Top 10 center in the league. A veteran of 92 career games, Biadasz spent the past two seasons in Washington.
As of now, Trevor Penning and Cole Strange are the projected starters at left and right guard respectively. The Chargers acquired Penning in a trade deadline deal in November and brought him back in free agency. Strange, meanwhile, is familiar with Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel from their time together in Miami.
Trey Pipkins III has ample starting experience and should serve as a high-end swing tackle while Kayode Awosika can provide depth along the interior.
Branson Taylor, a 2025 sixth-round pick, is also on the roster along with Josh Kaltenberger, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent last offseason. Ben Cleveland, who has appeared in 64 career games with seven starts at guard, was added to the roster in January.
Take a look back at the best photos of the Chargers 2025 draft class in their inaugural NFL campaign.
Is it a position of need?
Most certainly, according to Brugler.
With the Chargers offensive line rolling out double-digit starting groups up front in 2025, not to mention more than 20 different five-man combinations, Brugler opined that the Bolts need to be ready in case they face similar attrition as a year ago.
"Obviously, injuries have been a part of the offensive line struggles for this team the last few years, so depth is as important as making sure your starting five are ready to go," Brugler said. "Just be ready for any type of situation.
"I think addressing the starting five but then also addressing depth is something I think the Chargers will be looking for in this draft," Brugler added.
Key Questions for 2026
1. Did you like the addition of center Tyler Biadasz?
"I liked it, especially because it happened before free agency opened. Instead of waiting, they were aggressive to go get a guy … that I think is a great fit for the Chargers. You're getting a veteran who has been in different systems and even going back to his college days as a prospect, there were better athletes out there but you always felt good about him in terms of the discipline he played with along with the intelligence to understand what was going on and then how to execute and communicate that. I really liked that pickup for the Chargers."
2. What do you think Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel is looking for up front along the O-line?
"A lot of versatility because he's not locked into running something specific. Obviously, you want athletic guys that can move whether it's short pulls or long pulls, but I think you want guys that are well-versed in different systems because the more you can do, the less predictable you are. I think getting offensive lineman that can win the point of attack, whether that's gap or zone [scheme], guys that are on the move and look comfortable and get where they need to be on time."
3. How do you view the guard depth in this draft class?
"It's solid. I wouldn't say it's great but I wouldn't say it's below average. I think it's somewhere in the middle and there's some really solid players that are going to go in the first round, second round, really every round. It starts with Olaivavega Ioane from Penn State at the top. He gives you everything you need: size, power, movement. But he's got the disposition where he'll be a bulldozer and will go right over you. He'll hold up in pass pro as well and can anchor down. I think he'll be the first guard drafted but there's a chance he's not the only guard drafted in the first round. I think Chase Bisontis from Texas A&M has a chance to get there as well. A little short arms but strong as heck and he's a good mover as well. But even in the third and fourth round, there are some good guard prospects. One of my favorites is Logan Taylor from Boston College. I think he'll probably go in the fourth round but would be excellent value. He gives you that versatility where he has experience at tackle and guard and can play multiple spots. While I think it'd be great if they can get Ioane in the first round, you don't have to go that direction if you feel like there are options for you later on in the draft."
Take a look back at photos of the Bolt Fam showing out during the 2025 season. Want to join the Bolt Fam? Click here for more information!