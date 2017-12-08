Military Hero of the Week: Sergeant Donna Cortes

Sergeant Donna Cortes joined the Army straight out of high school in 2010. Throughout her military career she has been to South Carolina, Virginia, Iowa, Wyoming, Utah, New Jersey, Romania, Kyrgyzstan, and Afghanistan.
Sergeant Cortes deployed to Afghanistan in 2013. During that deployment she blew out her ACL and meniscus and was sent to Fort Bliss, Texas to get a full ACL reconstruction. Once recovered, Sergeant Cortes joined the Sheet metal apprenticeship in the Army National Guard.
She is currently working for ACCO Engineered Systems.