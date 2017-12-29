Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Military Hero of the Week: Chief Petty Officer Jerry Ah-Ching

Dec 29, 2017 at 12:27 AM
jerry_ah-ching.png

Electricians Mate Chief Petty Officer Jerry Ah-Ching is assigned to Navy Operational Support Center Los Angeles, California.

Chief Ah-Ching was born in Huntington Park, California on May 9, 1978 moved to Oxnard, Ca where he graduated from Channel Islands High School and joined the United States Navy in October of 1996. He completed recruit training and Electricians Mate "A" school in Great Lakes, Illinois. His followon tours include Everett, Washington onboard USS Chandler DDG-996, San Diego California onboard USS Tarawa LHA-1 & USS Carl Vinson CVN-70. Ingleside Texas onboard USS Heron MHC-52 & USS Cormorant MHC-57, Sasebo Japan onboard USS Essex (LHD-2), Manama Bahrain onboard USS Cardinal MHC-60 & USS Sentry MCM-3. His Shore duties included Port Operations North Island, Coastal Riverine Group One in San Diego, California and Navy Operational Support Center Los Angeles.

He was advanced to Chief Petty Officer in September 2016 and is approved to retire on August 31, 2018. His accomplishments include Engineering Officer of the Watch designation letters onboard USS Cormorant and USS Sentry, Engineering Duty Officer designation letter onboard USS Carl Vinson, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two), and a recipient of the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal.

Chief Petty Officer Ah-Ching is married to his beautiful wife Frances and lives in Paramount, California with their two boys Ty and Kobe, 4 dogs and a cat.  

Latest News
Advertising