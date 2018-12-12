Michael Badgley Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

For the second-straight week, a Charger has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Last week it was Desmond King.
This week, it's Michael Bagley.
Badgley kicked his way into the Chargers record books in the 26-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He was four-for-four on the day and booted a 59-yard field goal to send his team into halftime with a 17-12 lead. The field goal was the longest in Chargers history, topping Nate Kaeding's previous mark of 57 yards set in 2008.
Additionally, Badgley finished the game with 14 points, and due to that, set the franchise record for the most points by a Chargers kicker through his first seven games (62).