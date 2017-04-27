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Keenan Allen Offers Instant Reaction to Mike Williams Selection

Apr 27, 2017 at 12:14 PM

Mike Williams in Action

Top photos of Chargers first-round pick Mike Williams in action at Clemson.

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 in Glendale, Ariz. (Ric Tapia via AP)
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Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 in Glendale, Ariz. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP Images
Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams runs to catch the ball at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
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Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams runs to catch the ball at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
Clemson's Mike Williams leaps to make a catch during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
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Clemson's Mike Williams leaps to make a catch during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O&#039;Meara/AP Images
Images taken of Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 3, 2017 in Indianapolis, IN. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
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Images taken of Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 3, 2017 in Indianapolis, IN. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/AP Images
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 in Glendale, Ariz. (Ric Tapia via AP)
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Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 in Glendale, Ariz. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP Images
FILE - In a Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, Clemson's Mike Williams (7) runs past Wake Forest's Jessie Bates III (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C. After suffering a broken bone in his neck in 2015 in a collision with a goal post, Williams is back and better than ever. He probably will be the first receiver chosen in the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
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FILE - In a Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, Clemson's Mike Williams (7) runs past Wake Forest's Jessie Bates III (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C. After suffering a broken bone in his neck in 2015 in a collision with a goal post, Williams is back and better than ever. He probably will be the first receiver chosen in the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Chuck Burton/AP Images
Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
Images taken of Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 3, 2017 in Indianapolis, IN. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
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Images taken of Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 3, 2017 in Indianapolis, IN. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/AP Images
Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams before an NCAA college football game against Boston CollegEe.
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Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams before an NCAA college football game against Boston CollegEe.

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half during the NCAA Playoff National Championship game.
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Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half during the NCAA Playoff National Championship game.

Logan Bowles/AP Images
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Keenan Allen was surrounded by hundreds of Chargers fans at the ESPN Zone at Disneyland when Roger Goodell strolled to the podium to announce the team's first-round pick.

Perhaps no one was more excited to hear the commissioner utter the words "Mike Williams" than KA13.

"Oh, I'm hyped!" he said with palpable excitement.  "I like him!  I hope he's ready to come in and make plays.  Just do what he can do because he can really ball."

At 6-4, 218-pounds, Williams is a big, physical threat who attacks the ball in the air.  He's earned a reputation as a clutch playmaker, forcing defenses to always account for his whereabouts.  The Bolts were loaded with offensive weapons even before they added him to the fold.  Allen believes Williams' mere presence is going to open things up for him.

"It's crazy.  You add him to me, Tyrell (Williams), Dontrelle (Inman), Travis (Benjamin) plus Antonio (Gates), (Hunter) Henry, Melvin (Gordon); I mean, it's crazy to defend that.  It's going to open things up for us. We have a lot of threats and different kinds (of receivers).  Deep threats.  Big guys. Guys who can run everything on the route tree. He is really going to open things up.  Anything we can do to make the plays to win the game I'm all for.  He's going to help us.

When Williams arrives at the team's facility, KA13 should be the first person he seeks out. In all, it wasn't long ago that Allen was a fresh faced rookie receiver looking to make his mark.  The team's third-round pick in 2013 did just that, earning Pepsi Next Rookie of the Year honors after catching 71 passes for 1,046 yards and eight touchdowns.

So what does Allen plan to tell his new teammate?

"Just be you.  Come in and play with confidence. Don't hold anything back and just do what you've been doing. Everyone knows what you can do.  Just be confident."

The Los Angeles Chargers will celebrate day three of the 2017 NFL Draft at StubHub Center on Saturday, April 29. DraftFest is free and open to the public. A long list of current and former Chargers players will also be in attendance signing autographs, taking pictures and mingling with fans.  Chargers confirmed to attend include Philip Rivers, Hunter Henry, this year's first-round pick Mike Williams and many more.

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