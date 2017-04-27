Keenan Allen Offers Instant Reaction to Mike Williams Selection

"Oh, I'm hyped!" he said with palpable excitement. "I like him! I hope he's ready to come in and make plays. Just do what he can do because he can really ball."

At 6-4, 218-pounds, Williams is a big, physical threat who attacks the ball in the air. He's earned a reputation as a clutch playmaker, forcing defenses to always account for his whereabouts. The Bolts were loaded with offensive weapons even before they added him to the fold. Allen believes Williams' mere presence is going to open things up for him.

"It's crazy. You add him to me, Tyrell (Williams), Dontrelle (Inman), Travis (Benjamin) plus Antonio (Gates), (Hunter) Henry, Melvin (Gordon); I mean, it's crazy to defend that. It's going to open things up for us. We have a lot of threats and different kinds (of receivers). Deep threats. Big guys. Guys who can run everything on the route tree. He is really going to open things up. Anything we can do to make the plays to win the game I'm all for. He's going to help us.

When Williams arrives at the team's facility, KA13 should be the first person he seeks out. In all, it wasn't long ago that Allen was a fresh faced rookie receiver looking to make his mark. The team's third-round pick in 2013 did just that, earning Pepsi Next Rookie of the Year honors after catching 71 passes for 1,046 yards and eight touchdowns.

So what does Allen plan to tell his new teammate?

"Just be you. Come in and play with confidence. Don't hold anything back and just do what you've been doing. Everyone knows what you can do. Just be confident."