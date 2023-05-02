Justin Herbert Gives Offseason Update, Hopes to Begin Throwing Soon

Herbert has been present at the Chargers voluntary offseason workout program but said he's on a bit of a modified regiment compared to previous years.

"I've kind of had to alter the workouts of what I can handle," Herbert said. "I think the training staff and the strength program, they've done a great job of being able to alter that and work with me on that so that I am feeling better with my shoulder.

"As far as it comes for throwing, I think that's something we're working toward, maybe starting some light throwing in the next couple of weeks," Herbert added. "But, definitely looking forward to the challenge."

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore, who met with beat reporters Monday, said he isn't worried about Herbert's health because this part of the offseason program mostly focuses on the classroom anyway.

"Really, to be honest, most years I think there's always a handful of guys that are going through this process," Moore said. "It just kind of happens a lot of times. OTAs, a lot of guys are going through cleanups and a couple of different things to go through in an offseason. This happens.