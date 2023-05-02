Justin Herbert Gives Offseason Update, Hopes to Begin Throwing Soon

Justin Herbert isn't focused on contract negotiations these days.
That shouldn't be a surprise given how low key the Chargers quarterback is. But it's also because Herbert is still rehabbing from offseason surgery.
Herbert met with Chargers beat reporters before the first round of the draft Thursday and covered numerous topics, with his contract and health leading the way.
"I think that's probably a better question for my agent and the front office," Herbert said when asked about the status of his potential extension. "I'm kind of left out of those negotiations and I think my job now, my focus, is to be the best quarterback that I could be and to rehab my shoulder.
"Make sure that I could be back for these OTAs [Organized Team Activities] and do everything I can in the building," Herbert added. "As far as [the contract is] concerned, I wish I could give you a better answer."
The Chargers announced in January that Herbert underwent a procedure to his non-throwing shoulder. Herbert said Thursday that he was banged up against the Rams in Week 17.
Herbert said Thursday that he's "getting closer to 75 percent" and has not thrown since the Bolts season ended in the playoffs in mid-January.
Herbert joked that he's still been able to fish but hasn't played golf this offseason.
"It's a pretty long process. Kind of expecting to be a five or six-month recovery and being on the lead shoulder, it's kind of tough throwing, golfing and doing all those things that are kind of explosive movements," Herbert said. "I've done everything I can to rehab to get good movement back in it, strengthen it back up.
"But I knew it wasn't going to be an easy journey back. Just doing everything I can to be back," Herbert added.
Herbert has been present at the Chargers voluntary offseason workout program but said he's on a bit of a modified regiment compared to previous years.
"I've kind of had to alter the workouts of what I can handle," Herbert said. "I think the training staff and the strength program, they've done a great job of being able to alter that and work with me on that so that I am feeling better with my shoulder.
"As far as it comes for throwing, I think that's something we're working toward, maybe starting some light throwing in the next couple of weeks," Herbert added. "But, definitely looking forward to the challenge."
Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore, who met with beat reporters Monday, said he isn't worried about Herbert's health because this part of the offseason program mostly focuses on the classroom anyway.
"Really, to be honest, most years I think there's always a handful of guys that are going through this process," Moore said. "It just kind of happens a lot of times. OTAs, a lot of guys are going through cleanups and a couple of different things to go through in an offseason. This happens.
"I think you get as much as you can in the classroom, the walkthroughs, all of the different components to that thing," Moore added. "Obviously, there will be some field work that Justin may not be able to be a part of — as much as he would want to, we would all want to, but we'll catch up with it. We have plenty of time through the training camp and all of that."
Moore did note that his interactions and conversations with Herbert has been exceptional.
"He's just really detailed, really diligent with his work," Moore said. "He really has just been awesome to kind of collaborate and make sure, as we go through this process, that we don't lose anything as we go through a transition.
"I think that's one big part of this thing, is that there's been a lot of success. Justin has had a lot of success his first few years," Moore added. "We want to make sure we build off of that and not start from scratch."
Herbert has thrown for the most passing yards (14,089) of any player in their first three seasons in the NFL, and also has the most total touchdowns (102) in a player's first three seasons, too.
The 25-year-old helped lead the Bolts to their first playoff appearance since 2018 and navigated a plethora of injuries on the roster, including his own rib injury. (Herbert said Thursday that he's healed up from that).
Going forward, his mindset is on continuing to get healthy while not worrying about anything else.
"My main focus right now is rehabbing my shoulder and being back for these OTA's," Herbert said. "I've got complete faith in the Chargers organization and the front office. They've done such a great job taking care of us as players.
"I have loved being a part of this team, a part of this organization," Herbert added. "It's kind of beyond my control as to what happens now, so I'm just doing everything that I can control."
