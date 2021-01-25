Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Joe Lombardi, Renaldo Hill and Derius Swinton II for Coordinator Positions

Quotes from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley

Staley on Lombardi:

"I'm just so excited about Joe coming here. The wealth of knowledge and experience he possesses, having operated within one of the premier offensive systems in the NFL for over a decade. You think about the relationship he has with Drew Brees — one of the all-time great quarterbacks to ever play the game — and having a front-row seat to that relationship. It's huge. And then obviously partnering up with Sean Payton — one of the best offensive coaches in the NFL, really one of the best coaches period — that experience is invaluable. He has a tremendous family, is a guy that is great at earning his players respect and is someone who has a lot of great ideas about what this Chargers offense should, and will, be moving forward."

Staley on Hill:

"The wealth of experience Renaldo owns, both as a player and a coach in this league, operating at the highest level as a player, playing for some tremendous franchises — and then as a coach, being in our system with [Broncos Head Coach] Vic Fangio and the type of work that he did with Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. It's a rare combination. He was instrumental in making Justin [Simmons] an All-Pro and one of the best in the game — operating in one of the top systems in professional football. He's a guy that I have a great personal relationship with and a guy that just has a tremendous background to help our team be successful."

Staley on Swinton: