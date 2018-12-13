Inactives for Chargers - Chiefs

Melvin Gordon was deemed questionable coming into the game after participating in practice in a limited fashion on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the running back will not suit up and will miss his third-straight game as he continues his recovery from an MCL sprain.
Sean Culkin and Austin Ekeler were also ruled out prior to Thursday with back and neck/concussion injuries respectively.
While he was deemed doubtful heading into Thursday's game, Brandon Mebane (not injury-related), will also not play.
Chris Landrum, Cole Toner and Dylan Cantrell are all healthy scratches.
FULL LIST OF CHARGERS INACTIVES
RB Melvin Gordon
RB Austin Ekeler
DE Chris Landrum
C Cole Toner
TE Sean Culkin
WR Dylan Cantrell
NT Brandon Mebane
FULL LIST OF CHIEFS INACTIVES
WR Gehrig Dieter
WR Sammy Watkins
RB Spencer Ware
G Khalil McKenzie
G Cam Erving
TE Deon Yelder
LB Tanoh Kpassagnon