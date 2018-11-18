Inactives for Broncos vs. Chargers

He's back.
After being deemed questionable on Friday, Joey Bosa will make his 2018 season debut today against the Denver Broncos. Bosa had a season for the ages in 2017 as he notched 70 total tackles and 11 tackles for loss along with four forced fumbles (fourth in the NFL) and 21 QB hits. His performance earned him first-time Pro Bowl honors. Additionally, he set a new career-high for sacks in a single season (12.5).
We knew heading into Sunday's game that Trevor Williams would not suit up, as the cornerback was ruled out on Friday. Detrez Newsome, Chris Landrum, Cole Toner, Trent Scott, Forrest Lamp and Justin Jones are all healthy scratches.
Though he was a limited participant in practice on Friday, Antonio Gates will play today.
FULL LIST OF CHARGERS INACTIVES
CB Trevor Williams
RB Detrez Newsome
DE Chris Landrum
C Cole Toner
T Trent Scott
G Forrest Lamp
DT Justin Jones
FULL LIST OF BRONCOS INACTIVES
DB Dymonte Thomas
DB Shamarko Thomas
LB Alexander Johnson
LB Brandon Marshall
DL DeMarcus Walker
OL Nico Falah
OL Max Garcia