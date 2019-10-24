iHeart Media Takes Tour of SoFi Stadium

"It was so amazing, because I feel like especially being a Chargers fan for so many years, we've been waiting for a proper stadium," Sisanie added. "Just to be here at the very beginning¬—well, technically almost the end stages—it's an overwhelming feeling and emotion…. There's no other stadium like it, at least that I've ever been to. This is going to change the way you experience football."

Sisanie even got to check out her very own seats she'll call home in 2020. But besides getting to watch her favorite team play, she's equally as excited about her and her family calling SoFi Stadium home and making memories that will last lifetimes.