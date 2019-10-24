Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

New SoFi Stadium

iHeart Media Takes Tour of SoFi Stadium

Oct 24, 2019 at 12:54 PM
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

We are less than a year away from the Chargers stepping onto the field at SoFi Stadium for the first game of the 2020 season.

But just a week ago, members of iHeart Media got to take a tour of the state-of-the-art facility, getting a sneak peak of the exciting things to come.

"Just being on the field is crazy," mentioned Louie G. from Real 92.3FM and also one of the Chargers' in-stadium hosts. "I can't believe how like big this place is. It's huge! This place is like the Coliseum, and it's equivalent, just as far as size goes, it's massive, bro. The roof is gonna look crazy. The oculus is gonna look amazing. I'm a big technology guy, so I can only imagine what that video screen's gonna look like. That's nuts."

Louie G., along with Sisanie from KIIS FM's On Air with Ryan Seacrest and Chargers radio sideline reporter Shannon Farren among others started on the field level and toured other parts of the stadium including the Chargers locker room, postgame press room and various suites.

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.

"It was so amazing, because I feel like especially being a Chargers fan for so many years, we've been waiting for a proper stadium," Sisanie added. "Just to be here at the very beginning¬—well, technically almost the end stages—it's an overwhelming feeling and emotion…. There's no other stadium like it, at least that I've ever been to. This is going to change the way you experience football."

Sisanie even got to check out her very own seats she'll call home in 2020. But besides getting to watch her favorite team play, she's equally as excited about her and her family calling SoFi Stadium home and making memories that will last lifetimes.

"I'm now seeing my seats for the first time," she reflected. "I've been a season-ticket holder for, 12-something years. This is just like mind-blowing. I'm so excited. It makes me so excited. I have 17-month-old twins, so the fact that we have these tickets that I'm hoping we'll have for many years to come, we're building memories with our kids. These are gonna be traditions that my family will cherish for the rest of our lives. I'm like getting emotional, getting the chills right now just even talking about it. I'm so excited."

102419_SoFI2

Latest News
