SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams Host Official Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Ahead of Inaugural Event

LOS ANGELES, September 8, 2020 – SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, hosted a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony today, marking the start of its inaugural year. The ceremony included Rams Owner/Chairman and SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park developer E. Stanley Kroenke, Chargers Owner/Chairman Dean Spanos and the City of Inglewood's Mayor James T. Butts, with a video message from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. NFL Network's Steve Wyche served as master of ceremonies.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony not only kicks off SoFi Stadium's first year, but also celebrates the hard work of the many thousands of people that brought this venue to life from the time it first broke ground in November 2016.
"We are in the team business, and you can't get to a moment like today without a great team. I would like to thank the 17,000 people who have worked on this project over the past four years," said Rams Owner/Chairman Stan Kroenke. "During a period of unrest and change in many parts of the country, it's been our deepest privilege to work on a project this special with such a diverse workforce. Thank you for making our vision a reality."
Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
Advertising
Located in the entertainment capital of the world, SoFi Stadium is the first football stadium to be built within Los Angeles in nearly 100 years. The state-of-the-art venue includes many firsts across industries, including in architecture, construction, engineering, technology and more. It is the largest stadium in the NFL at 3.1 million square feet, and the first open-air, indoor-outdoor venue to be built. This structural marvel will usher in a new era of sports, entertainment, and football in Southern California.
"When you see our SoFi Stadium home and the ongoing development surrounding it, you have to marvel at Stan Kroenke's vision," said Los Angeles Chargers Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos. "This is an iconic project, anchored by an iconic stadium, that will not only redefine the City of Inglewood, it will redefine the landscape of greater Los Angeles for the next century and beyond. This has been a long time coming, and we cannot wait to usher in a new era of Chargers football on what will undoubtedly be the grandest stage in all of sports."
SoFi Stadium can host approximately 70,000 fans, expandable up to 100,000 for special events. A stadium built to be fan-first, it has more than 260 suites, seven suite concepts, 12 club spaces, and more than 13,000 premium seats all designed to cater to convenience and extraordinary fan experiences. An all-digital venue, SoFi Stadium has 90,000 square feet of digital LED in the seating bowl alone, 70,000 of which makes up the largest videoboard in sports. A completely unique design, SoFi Stadium's videoboard is the first of its kind and the only 4k end-to-end videoboard in sports.
Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
Advertising
In addition to 20 NFL home games a year, SoFi Stadium will host a variety of events throughout the year and is already the home of LA Bowl, Taylor Swift's Lover Fest West in 2021, WrestleMania in 2021, Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification Tour in 2021, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard's The Stadium Tour in 2021, Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic Games.
SoFi Stadium is the centerpiece of Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Kroenke. It is the largest mixed-use development under construction in the Western United States, and with more than 25 acres of public parks and open space, Hollywood Park is designed to be a true community gathering space for Inglewood, greater Los Angeles, and the world. Entirely privately funded, Hollywood Park, when complete, will offer up to 5 million square feet of creative office space, an exceptional 500,000-square-foot retail district, up to 3,000 residences, and a hotel.
#
About SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. The 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL, as well as the first indoor-outdoor stadium. It seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with more than 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats. SoFi Stadium has already secured Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship Game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. Adjacent to the stadium and sitting under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and a 6,000-seat performance venue. Hollywood Park anticipates an initial phase of more than 1.5 million square feet of retail and office space, and when it is complete up to 3,000 residences, a hotel and more than 25-acres of public parks and open space. For more information about SoFi Stadium, visit www.SoFiStadium.com or SoFiStadium on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.