SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams Host Official Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Ahead of Inaugural Event

In addition to 20 NFL home games a year, SoFi Stadium will host a variety of events throughout the year and is already the home of LA Bowl, Taylor Swift's Lover Fest West in 2021, WrestleMania in 2021, Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification Tour in 2021, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard's The Stadium Tour in 2021, Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic Games.

SoFi Stadium is the centerpiece of Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Kroenke. It is the largest mixed-use development under construction in the Western United States, and with more than 25 acres of public parks and open space, Hollywood Park is designed to be a true community gathering space for Inglewood, greater Los Angeles, and the world. Entirely privately funded, Hollywood Park, when complete, will offer up to 5 million square feet of creative office space, an exceptional 500,000-square-foot retail district, up to 3,000 residences, and a hotel.

SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. The 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL, as well as the first indoor-outdoor stadium. It seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with more than 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats. SoFi Stadium has already secured Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship Game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. Adjacent to the stadium and sitting under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and a 6,000-seat performance venue. Hollywood Park anticipates an initial phase of more than 1.5 million square feet of retail and office space, and when it is complete up to 3,000 residences, a hotel and more than 25-acres of public parks and open space. For more information about SoFi Stadium, visit www.SoFiStadium.com or SoFiStadium on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.