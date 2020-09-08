Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

New SoFi Stadium

Presented by

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams Host Official Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Ahead of Inaugural Event

Sep 08, 2020 at 10:27 AM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications

LOS ANGELES, September 8, 2020 – SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, hosted a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony today, marking the start of its inaugural year. The ceremony included Rams Owner/Chairman and SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park developer E. Stanley Kroenke, Chargers Owner/Chairman Dean Spanos and the City of Inglewood's Mayor James T. Butts, with a video message from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. NFL Network's Steve Wyche served as master of ceremonies.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony not only kicks off SoFi Stadium's first year, but also celebrates the hard work of the many thousands of people that brought this venue to life from the time it first broke ground in November 2016.

"We are in the team business, and you can't get to a moment like today without a great team. I would like to thank the 17,000 people who have worked on this project over the past four years," said Rams Owner/Chairman Stan Kroenke. "During a period of unrest and change in many parts of the country, it's been our deepest privilege to work on a project this special with such a diverse workforce. Thank you for making our vision a reality."

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.

200827_Oculus_001
1 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_SoFi_Social_Justice_MN_063
2 / 21
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_Oculus_002
3 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_Oculus_003
4 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_SoFi_Social_Justice_MN_068
5 / 21
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_Oculus_004
6 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_Oculus_005
7 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_SoFi_Social_Justice_MN_063 copy
8 / 21
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_Oculus_006
9 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_SoFi_Social_Justice_MN_194
10 / 21
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_Oculus_007
11 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_SoFi_Social_Justice_MN_162
12 / 21
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_Oculus_008
13 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_Oculus_009
14 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_Oculus_010
15 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_Oculus_011
16 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_Oculus_013
17 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_Oculus_012
18 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_SoFi_Social_Justice_MN_215
19 / 21
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_Oculus_014
20 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200827_Oculus_015
21 / 21
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Located in the entertainment capital of the world, SoFi Stadium is the first football stadium to be built within Los Angeles in nearly 100 years. The state-of-the-art venue includes many firsts across industries, including in architecture, construction, engineering, technology and more. It is the largest stadium in the NFL at 3.1 million square feet, and the first open-air, indoor-outdoor venue to be built. This structural marvel will usher in a new era of sports, entertainment, and football in Southern California.

"When you see our SoFi Stadium home and the ongoing development surrounding it, you have to marvel at Stan Kroenke's vision," said Los Angeles Chargers Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos. "This is an iconic project, anchored by an iconic stadium, that will not only redefine the City of Inglewood, it will redefine the landscape of greater Los Angeles for the next century and beyond. This has been a long time coming, and we cannot wait to usher in a new era of Chargers football on what will undoubtedly be the grandest stage in all of sports."

SoFi Stadium can host approximately 70,000 fans, expandable up to 100,000 for special events. A stadium built to be fan-first, it has more than 260 suites, seven suite concepts, 12 club spaces, and more than 13,000 premium seats all designed to cater to convenience and extraordinary fan experiences. An all-digital venue, SoFi Stadium has 90,000 square feet of digital LED in the seating bowl alone, 70,000 of which makes up the largest videoboard in sports. A completely unique design, SoFi Stadium's videoboard is the first of its kind and the only 4k end-to-end videoboard in sports.

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.

200804_SoFi_Stadium_102
1 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_020
2 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_027
3 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_029
4 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_070
5 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_073
6 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_065
7 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_074
8 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_088
9 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_064
10 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_090
11 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_054
12 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_035
13 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_046
14 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_060
15 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_052-2
16 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_044
17 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_059
18 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_034
19 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_016
20 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

In addition to 20 NFL home games a year, SoFi Stadium will host a variety of events throughout the year and is already the home of LA Bowl, Taylor Swift's Lover Fest West in 2021, WrestleMania in 2021, Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification Tour in 2021, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard's The Stadium Tour in 2021, Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic Games.

SoFi Stadium is the centerpiece of Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Kroenke. It is the largest mixed-use development under construction in the Western United States, and with more than 25 acres of public parks and open space, Hollywood Park is designed to be a true community gathering space for Inglewood, greater Los Angeles, and the world. Entirely privately funded, Hollywood Park, when complete, will offer up to 5 million square feet of creative office space, an exceptional 500,000-square-foot retail district, up to 3,000 residences, and a hotel.

#

About SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. The 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL, as well as the first indoor-outdoor stadium. It seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with more than 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats. SoFi Stadium has already secured Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship Game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. Adjacent to the stadium and sitting under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and a 6,000-seat performance venue. Hollywood Park anticipates an initial phase of more than 1.5 million square feet of retail and office space, and when it is complete up to 3,000 residences, a hotel and more than 25-acres of public parks and open space. For more information about SoFi Stadium, visit www.SoFiStadium.com or SoFiStadium on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

200427_Site_Stadium_Article_Promo

Related Content

SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
news

SoFi Stadium By the Numbers

Key numbers associated with the most spectacular stadium ever built.
Discovery and Science Channel Team Up with the NFL in All New Special 'NFL Super Stadiums'
news

Discovery and Science Channel Team Up with the NFL in All New Special 'NFL Super Stadiums'

The two-hour special premieres September 9 at 8pm ET/PT on Science Channel and September 12 at 11am ET/PT on Discovery, plus a special encore on NFL Network September 19 at 9pm ET/PT
He's here and he's perfect!
news

He's here and he's perfect!

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers 2020 Preseason Matchups Finalized
news

Los Angeles Chargers 2020 Preseason Matchups Finalized

Los Angeles opens the 2020 preseason with back-to-back home games before closing with two-straight road contests. 
2020 Schedule Announced
news

2020 Schedule Announced

Public On-Sale of Select Single-Game Tickets Available Now
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
news

that video board tho 🤩

Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
news

DJ picked out his new locker already 😂

Derwin James calls 'dibs' on his new locker at SoFi Stadium. 
iHeart Media Takes Tour of SoFi Stadium
news

iHeart Media Takes Tour of SoFi Stadium

"There's no other stadium like it, at least that I've ever been to.  This is going to change the way you experience football."
PepsiCo Named Exclusive Soft Drink and Salty Snacks Partner Across SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park
news

PepsiCo Named Exclusive Soft Drink and Salty Snacks Partner Across SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park

PepsiCo throws SoFi Stadium's first tailgate celebration to recognize the construction workers responsible for bringing the world-class sports and entertainment destination in Inglewood to life.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
news

Chargers Pricing at SoFi Stadium Announced – "A Season Ticket Opportunity for Just About Everyone." 

More than 26,000 seats are priced between $50 and $90 per seat, per game.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - June 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium Field is Ready 🤩
video

SoFi Stadium Field is Ready 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of the Blue and White Scrimmage.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Design
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
Testing, Testing 👀
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Watch Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley get a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as it nears completion.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Behind the Scenes with Derwin & Joey at the Super Bowl Commercial Shoot

Go behind the scenes with Derwin James and Joey Bosa as they shoot the opening commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look at Derwin James and Joey Bosa on set of the 2020 Super Bowl commercial at SoFi Stadium.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising