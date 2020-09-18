Behind the Scenes in the SoFi Stadium Control Room

The Chargers home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium this Sunday also marks the debut of the most spectacular video board in all of sports.
Pete Soto, the Chargers vice president of fan experience and Bolts Productions, took CBS Los Angeles on a behind-the-scenes tour of the room that controls the 2.4 million-pound video board, which is also 70,000 square feet on both sides. Soto called it "a marvel of technology."
"The imagination is the limitation here," he said. "It really truly is. The stuff we can do, no one else can."
