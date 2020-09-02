Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

New SoFi Stadium

Discovery and Science Channel Team Up with the NFL in All New Special 'NFL Super Stadiums'

Sep 02, 2020 at 09:23 AM
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

In Los Angeles, home of Hollywood, showbiz and millions of die-hard sports fans, a team of elite engineers was tasked with building a record-breaking stadium that will put America's biggest sport on the biggest stage in Tinseltown. At an impressive 3.1 million square feet, SoFi Stadium is big enough to house two-high profile NFL teams, the LA Chargers and the LA Rams, boasts the biggest video board in all of sports, and will serve as the future host of Super Bowl LVI and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2028 Olympics.

Together with the NFL, Discovery and Science Channel go behind the scenes to meet the fearless team of engineers who constructed this state-of-the-art stadium, as well as the executives, coaches and players from the Rams and Chargers as they prepare to take the field in their unparalleled new home.

The all-new, two-hour special NFL SUPER STADIUMS premieres the night before NFL Kickoff, Wednesday, September 9 at 8pm ET/PT on Science Channel and Saturday, September 12 at 11am ET/PT on Discovery, the day before the first game at SoFi Stadium, plus an encore on NFL Network Saturday, September 19 at 9pm ET/PT.

In addition to watching NFL SUPER STADIUMS on Science Channel, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NFLSuperStadiums and following SCIENCE CHANNEL on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Built from more than 6.5 million cubic feet of concrete and upwards of 70 thousand tons of steel, LA's SoFi Stadium will not only be home to two NFL teams, but is also equipped to become the next great entertainment landmark, hosting world-renowned music artists and live events. Battling eye-watering heights, neighboring LAX's relentless air traffic and blazing heat, the construction team had only 45 months to complete this incredible project, from groundbreaking until Opening Day.

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at the latest photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.

200804_SoFi_Stadium_102
1 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_020
2 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_027
3 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_029
4 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_070
5 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_073
6 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_065
7 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_074
8 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_088
9 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_064
10 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_090
11 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_054
12 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_035
13 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_046
14 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_060
15 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_052-2
16 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_044
17 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_059
18 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_034
19 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200804_SoFi_Stadium_016
20 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

With bold designs, such as advanced earthquake-resistant construction that required engineers to build a 20,000 ton steel truss and excavate more than 21 million cubic feet of earth, as well as innovative air channels to direct ocean breezes across the stadiums giant bowl to keep fans cool in the scalding California heat, SoFi Stadium's high profile is matched only by its remarkable, monumental scale.

NFL SUPER STADIUMS offers a never-before-seen look at this record-breaking engineering feat to create another historic monument in the city of angels, and the work of two storied NFL franchises evolving their iconic brands as they usher in this next era of football in Los Angeles.

The special features interviews from a number of voices including:

  • Kevin Demoff – Chief Operating Officer, Los Angeles Rams
  • Austin Ekeler – Running Back, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Jason Gannon – Managing Director, SoFi Stadium
  • Derwin James – Safety, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Anthony Lynn – Head Coach, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Fred Maas – Chief of Staff, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Sean McVay – Head Coach, Los Angeles Rams
  • Les Snead – General Manager, Los Angeles Rams
  • A.G. Spanos – President of Business Operations, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Mark Williams – Architect
  • Robert Woods – Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Rams
  • Mollie Wilkie – Creative Director, NFL

NFL SUPER STADIUMS is produced for Science Channel by Windfall Films. For Windfall, Carlo Massarella is executive producer and Tom Cook is series producer. For Science Channel, Lindsey Foster Blumberg is supervising producer. For NFL Media, Bill McCullough is Supervising Producer.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

About Science Channel

Science Channel, a multi-media business unit of Discovery, Inc. is the home of all things science around the clock, including series such as MYTHBUSTERS, WHAT ON EARTH?, HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS, UNEARTHED, and MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED. Science Channel's programming also includes timely, expert-driven specials covering breaking science news and discoveries. Science Channel is the premiere TV, digital and social community for those with a passion for science, space, technology, archeology, and engineering, providing immersive, engaging, high-quality entertainment across all Science Channel assets including: Science Channel television network, available in more than 63 million homes in the U.S; complimentary Video On Demand offering; SCI Go app allowing viewers to catch up on full episodes of their favorite shows anytime; deep video, interactive storytelling and virtual reality at www.sciencechannel.com; and conversations on Science Channel's popular social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat via @ScienceChannel.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About NFL Media

NFL Media is comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL RedZone.

Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, fans turn to NFL Network to receive information and insight straight from the field, team headquarters, league offices and everywhere the NFL is making news. Launched in 2003, NFL Network gives fans unprecedented year-round inside access to all NFL events, including the Super Bowl, Playoffs, regular season, preseason, Pro Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend, NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine, Senior Bowl, league meetings, minicamps and training camps.

For fans on the go, all NFL Network programming can be streamed live through the NFL and NFL Network apps on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices (Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku and Xbox One). Access is available for NFL Network subscribers of participating TV providers. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork. For NFL Network audio programming, download the TuneIn app.

200427_Site_Stadium_Article_Promo

